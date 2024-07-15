Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Liverpool hold concrete interest in signing arguably England’s best player at Euro 2024 and with the tournament now concluded, transfer action is expected.

It was a curious tournament for the Three Lions, with Gareth Southgate’s side advancing to the final despite playing poorly for the vast bulk of their time in Germany.

England had a golden chance to lift their first piece of major silverware since 1966, with opponents Spain missing arguably their three best midfielders in the second half. Indeed, Pedri and Gavi were both injured, while Rodri was substituted at half time with an injury of his own.

Nonetheless, England could not get over the line and suffered heartbreak in their second successive European Championships final.

There are positives to take, however, with centre-back Marc Guehi proving he’s more than capable of excelling on the biggest stage.

Guehi effectively took the place Harry Maguire would have filled if the Manchester United man were fit to play.

Guehi shone in each appearance he made and the 24-year-old Crystal Palace ace is now poised to receive serious transfer interest from Liverpool.

That’s according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano who confirmed Arne Slot’s side are long-term admirers of the player.

Furthermore, Romano clarified that while no negotiations are taking place just yet, that may only be because Guehi was away at the Euros.

With the competition now over, Liverpool look set to ramp up their interest in the £60m-rated star.

Liverpool to move for Marc Guehi?

“I can tell you that Liverpool have been scouting the player for a long time,” Romano told his Playback channel. “He’s a player they like, for sure.

“But at the moment I can tell you that Liverpool are not negotiating for Marc Guehi because at the moment the situation is quiet around him.

“Obviously there’s the Euros, so after the Euros we will see. The appreciation of Liverpool for the player I can confirm to you.

“But not only Liverpool, also other clubs, for example Arsenal and many others appreciate the player.

“But in terms of a bid, in terms of negotiation, it’s a different story.”

Arne Slot needs Joel Matip replacement with another exit likely

Liverpool are seeking a new centre-half to fill the void left by Joel Matip who left via free agency on June 30.

The idea of Sepp van den Berg taking Matip’s spot in the squad has been floated following the Dutchman’s superb loan spell with Mainz last term.

However, the latest on Van den Berg strongly suggests he wants out and a return to his home country of the Netherlands by joining PSV Eindhoven is in the player’s thinking.

Furthermore, back-up option Nat Phillips is primed to leave and a bid from Turkey has already been received.

As such, Guehi would represent an ideal addition for Liverpool and aged 24, is the exact profile of player Liverpool’s recruitment team tend to go for.

Crystal Palace will be doubly determined to retain star players like Guehi, Adam Wharton and Eberechi Eze after losing Michael Olise to Bayern Munich.

Nonetheless, the appeal of joining Liverpool and competing in the Champions League and for top honours could prove difficult to ignore for the player.

Guehi’s former club Chelsea would be due a portion of any sale through a sell-on clause believed to be worth around 20 percent.

As such, Palace are unlikely to offer any discounts when it comes time to negotiating a transfer fee for the centre-back.

READ MORE: Six Liverpool issues Arne Slot needs to fix next season to turn Reds into title challengers

DON’T MISS: Liverpool ready to stun Man Utd with first move for supreme Euro 2024 star amid double Slot boost