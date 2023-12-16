Liverpool tipped to make massive £70m splurge for Prem star in January as Klopp is told signing can deliver title glory

Liverpool are being urged to push through the transfer of Joao Palhinha in January having been told his signing can help steer Jurgen Klopp’s side to Premier League title glory and with a source revealing he’s a player they’ve wanted for “over a year now”.

The Merseysiders spent the summer window rebuilding their midfield having shelled out a combined £145.2m to bring in Alexis Mac Allister, Wataru Endo, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch, who stepped in to fill the breaches left by six departing stars. Those upgrades, so far, have been transformative, with Liverpool going into the weekend’s round of fixture sat top of the Premier League.

However, there remains something of a nagging doubt that Klopp’s midfield still lacks a little something, with suggestions that Japan star Endo is only a temporary fix as a No 6 and doesn’t totally yet have the trust of the Reds boss. And with Mac Allister often looked awkward when asked to fulfil the role – the World Cup winner excelled as a No 8 for Brighton last season, while can also play as a No 10 – it leaves Klopp with plenty to ponder ahead of the January window.

With that winter window officially opening for business in just 16 days time, Klopp is being linked with a fresh move to sign a new No 6 with Palhinha apparently once again coming under his radar.

And while there is a school of thought that suggests Klopp is more likely to sign a new defender instead to cover for the injured Joel Matip, there is no doubting the Liverpool manager would love to sign two top level stars in January.

Massive price on Joao Palhinha

Any deal for the Fulham star will not come cheap. The Portuguese star is the leading tackler in the Premier League once again this season, having already racked up an impressive 72 so far. Next best is Tottenham’s Yves Bissouma with 50, exemplifying just how good the Fulham star is and why he’s considered as the elite No 6 in the English top flight.

As a result, interest in acquiring Palhinha’s services is widespread. Bayern Munich narrowly missed out on a summer approach, having just failed to beat the clock on his paperwork, having already agreed personal terms with the player.

And while he has since been rewarded with a new deal and a payrise at Craven Cottage, the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea are also in hot pursuit for the 24-times capped Portugal midfielder.

Given the demand for his services, it is little wonder Marco Silva’s side are placing a minimum £70m asking price on the 28-year-old’s head.

To that end, we revealed this week that Liverpool’s focus is likely to be on other targets, potentially leaving Arsenal and Chelsea in a straight battle for Palhinha’s services.

Liverpool tipped to make January move for Joao Palhinha

However, TEAMtalk transfer journalist Dean Jones is adamant that Palhinha still represents a player of huge interest to Liverpool and believes his signing in January can help the Reds become Premier League champions.

“I’m surprised Liverpool haven’t already made their move on Palhinha if they were going to do it,” he said in an interview with GIVEMESPORT.

“They’ve had their eye on him for the past year and it seems very clear to me that Palhinha is a player that they could do with.

“If Palhinha was playing number six for Liverpool, I think that they would have a much better chance of going on to win the league this season than they would without him.

“Certainly when you see Alexis Mac Allister having to play that role, there doesn’t seem to be a defined person right now at Liverpool who can play that role.”

In addition to being a brilliant tackler, Palhinha has also averaged 1.8 interceptions per game this season, and also has 84% pass accuracy – a record that stands against the best around.

He also has a bit more to his game too than other No 6’s, proving he’s capable of contributing with scoring and creating goals too. Last season, the former Sporting Lisbon man struck four times, while in 2023/24, he already has two goals and an assist to his name too.

