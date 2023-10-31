Liverpool tipped to replace Salah with ferocious mid-table Prem winger and save FSG millions

Liverpool have been urged to sign a rapidly improving Premier League winger who “counterattacks with real ferocity” as their Mohamed Salah replacement.

Salah, 31, remains one of the most potent wide attackers in world football. The Egyptian was recently labelled Liverpool’s greatest ever Premier League player by two observers. Steven Gerrard would be many people’s pick, though Salah is quickly forcing his way into that conversation.

The electric winger has scored 196 goals and provided 83 assists in 318 appearances for the Reds. However, all good things must come to an end and a new report claims Salah’s glittering stint at Anfield could conclude in 2024.

Salah was courted by Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad in the off-season. Al-Ittihad lodged a huge verbal offer worth £150m late in the summer window, though Liverpool had zero interest in selling.

However, the interest might not be limited to just Al-Ittihad next year and come the end of the season, Salah will have just 12 months left on his contract.

Whether Liverpool pull the trigger and cash in at that stage remains to be seen. But if they do, talk of signing a replacement is already in full swing.

Numerous reports from Germany have suggested Liverpool could move for Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane as a direct replacement.

Per BILD, Sane is likely to cost a fee in the £80m (€92m) range. There’s also been talk of Liverpool splashing out any potential proceeds from selling Salah on Napoli hotshot, Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian is a striker by trade, thus meaning someone already at the club – such as Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo or Diogo Jota – would have to transition onto the right side.

But according to pundit and former Republic of Ireland international, Tony Cascarino, the Reds should be looking much closer to home.

Brentford man the answer to Salah replacement question?

In his column for the Times, Cascarino urged Liverpool to swoop for Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo if seeking a replacement for Salah.

“If Mohamed Salah ever leaves Liverpool, the club should go and buy Bryan Mbeumo as his replacement,” wrote Cascarino.

“At only 24, his best years are ahead of him and he has all the attributes to succeed at a club of Liverpool’s stature: he is versatile, durable and counterattacks with real ferocity.

“He has increased his goal output, with nine in the Premier League last season and six in only ten appearances this year, including the tap-in to an empty net that wrapped up Brentford’s 2-0 win away to Chelsea.”

The left-footed Mbeumo has shone in Ivan Toney’s absence this season. He and Yoane Wissa have formed a deadly front two and largely offset any shortfall in goals that was expected in Toney’s absence.

How much Mbeumo might cost to prise out of Brentford isn’t clear, though it stands to reason he’d cost a fraction of the £80m being quoted for Sane.

Indeed, online outlet Transfermarkt offer a clue as to Mbeumo’s potential price tag when citing a €35m (approx. £30.58m) valuation.

