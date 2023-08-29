Liverpool tipped to shatter Man Utd dream and bring disgruntled midfielder to Anfield

Liverpool have been tipped to make a decisive push for disgruntled Bayern Munich midfielder, Ryan Gravenberch, and talk of a Manchester United swap has been rubbished.

Gravenberch, 21, is a player both Liverpool and Man Utd are converging on. Indeed, Fabrizio Romano recently reported both English heavyweights had asked to be informed of any developments in Munich over the final stages of the summer window.

The Netherlands international was a €23m (including future add-ons) aligning from Ajax last summer. However, Gravenberch has endured a torrid time in Bavaria thus far.

Gravenberch racked up just 937 minutes of action across all competitions in his debut season. According to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Gravenberch is no higher than fourth choice in midfield at present – behind Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka and Konrad Laimer.

As such, Gravenberch was labelled “unhappy with his situation”, with Plettenberg insisting the Dutchman “wants to play regularly”.

Bayern chiefs are understood to be reluctant to sanction an outright sale and maintain the belief Gravenberch will come good given time.

However, that’s not a view shared by manager Thomas Tuchel, according to BILD. Indeed, the German outlet reported Tuchel is open to cashing in if it’ll help the club land a specialist holding midfielder.

Liverpool and Man Utd will be hopeful Tuchel gets his way, but according to a fresh update from Plettenberg, it’s Anfield that could await.

Liverpool to ramp up Gravenberch pursuit

He tweeted the “feeling is Liverpool could push for Ryan Gravenberch in the next days!”

Gravenberch is more of a box-to-box midfielder rather than an anchor man who’d compete with Wataru Endo in at the base of midfield.

But according to the Athletic, that’s exactly the type of player Liverpool are targeting. Indeed, on the back of missing out on Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo, the Reds have reportedly aborted their intentions of signing a six and instead want a more versatile and ‘multi-functional’ option.

Gravenberch fits that billing, while Plettenberg also poured cold water on talk of a swap deal involving Man Utd.

BILD claimed Bayern were exploring the idea of a loan swap that would see Gravenberch and Scott McTominay trade places for a season. That would also allow Tuchel to land his specialist holding midfielder.

However, if any such swap has been discussed, Gravenberch certainly hasn’t been made aware of it.

Plettenberg concluded “the player has not been informed of a potential swap deal so far.”

If Bayern do give the greenlight for Gravenberch to leave outright, Liverpool are by far the best positioned team to swoop.

The Reds have cash to splash as evidenced by their failed £110m bid for Caicedo. By contrast, Man Utd must sell before they can buy, hence the loan speculation.

