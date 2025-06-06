Liverpool are ‘set to agree’ the signing of a player who according to Fabrizio Romano, will net his current club a record sale price.

The transfer headlines around Anfield right now are being dominated by Milos Kerkez and Florian Wirtz. However, while those players will make instant impacts in Liverpool’s starting eleven if and when signed, the Reds are always on the lookout for stars of the future too.

Liverpool have sold Caoimhin Kelleher to Brentford for a package totalling £18m. The faultless Irishman will now get the chance to become a regular starter after the arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili accelerated his departure.

But according to multiple sources including Fabrizio Romano, they won’t be the only moves Liverpool make in their goalkeeping department.

Firstly, Hungarian outlet, Nemzeti Sport, revealed Armin Pecsi travelled to Liverpool earlier this week ahead of finalising a transfer to Anfield.

Pecsi is a 20-year-old goalkeeper who plays for Hungarian top flight side, Puskas Akademia. He was their regular starter between the sticks in the 2024/25 campaign in which Puskas Akademia finished runners-up to Ferencvaros.

Pecsi has featured for Hungary at Under-21 level and is widely regarded as one of the finest goalkeeping prospects in world football.

His future is now set to lay with Liverpool and according to Fabrizio Romano, Pecsi’s transfer will net Puskas Akademia a club-record sale.

Taking to X, the trusted reporter wrote: “Liverpool set to agree deal to sign 20 year old goalkeeper Armin Pecsi from Puskas Akademia.

“Record sale for the Hungarian club as Pecsi said yes to Liverpool project, final details club to club and all done on player side. Here we go, soon.”

Puskas Akademia’s current most expensive sale is the €2m they received when selling Roland Sallai to APOEL in 2017.

While the amount Liverpool will pay to sign Pecsi isn’t yet clear, what is clear is it will top that €2m figure, much to Puskas Akademia’s delight.

Pecsi would link up with Hungary captain Dominik Szoboszlai on Merseyside. A third Hungarian – Milos Kerkez – is also on the cusp of joining.

GO DEEPER: Who is Armin Pecsi and why have Liverpool pounced?

By Samuel Bannister

Playing for Puskas Akademia since February 2024, Pecsi has emerged as one of the biggest goalkeeping prospects outside of the big European leagues.

Nominated for the Golden Boy award, Pecsi made the most saves (91) in the Hungarian top flight in 2024-25 and prevented the most goals (14.33).

He has also earned European experience, playing in the Conference League qualifiers at the start of the season, including in a penalty shootout against eventual semi-finalists Fiorentina.

Although only 20 years of age, Pecsi has been building up his profile for a while. He first started training with the Puskas Akademia first team when he was 16.

Standing at 1.90m tall, he is seen by many in Hungary as the country’s biggest goalkeeping prospect since Peter Gulacsi, who was on Liverpool’s books for six years earlier in his career without debuting but has since established himself at RB Leipzig.

Pecsi paid a visit to Anfield in December 2023, as shown on his Instagram profile. His destiny could be to spend a lot more time there in the future.

🇭🇺 Ármin Pécsi is one to watch this summer. He’s prevented the most goals (6.5) in the Hungarian top flight and ranks in the top five goalkeepers for save rate (72.44%). He’s also made the most saves in total (91). Nominated for the Golden Boy award alongside the likes of… pic.twitter.com/gmVrUlLklV — Bence Bocsák (@BenBocsak) June 5, 2025

