Liverpool are set to be denied the chance to sign a £75m-rated star who is driving Anfield chiefs wild and who came close to becoming Arne Slot’s first signing one month ago.

Much to the frustration of a large chunk of their fanbase, Liverpool are yet to make a single new signing this window. The Reds are better than most at keeping their business under wraps. Indeed, news of Liverpool rejecting Marseille’s bid for Wataru Endo only surfaced weeks after the snub.

Furthermore, it was only recently revealed that Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon and centre-back Joe Gomez came close to trading places at the end of June.

Newcastle were seeking to balance their books ahead of the June 30 PSR deadline at the time. The Magpies offered Gordon to Liverpool in a £100m deal, though the Reds scoffed at the figure.

A reduced £80m fee was proposed by Newcastle, though that too was deemed too high by Liverpool.

Instead, the two clubs found common ground on a move that would have seen Gomez move the other way.

Liverpool would have paid £75m for Gordon and received £45m for Gomez. In effect, the transfer would have been Gomez plus £30m in exchange for Gordon.

A deal was thundering towards completion and medicals for both Gomez and Gordon were scheduled. However, Newcastle shelved the move after sanctioning other moves to meet their PSR needs.

Indeed, Elliot Anderson was sold to Nottingham Forest for £35m and Brighton poached Yankuba Minteh for £33m. Both moves crossed the line in the nick of time on June 30.

However, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has since confirmed Liverpool’s interest in Gordon has not subsided.

Anthony Gordon driving Liverpool chiefs wild

On the contrary, Liverpool chiefs are convinced the livewire winger has what it takes to become a superstar on the red half of Merseyside.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “What’s important to say is that if Liverpool decide to [make a signing] on the offensive positions, Anthony Gordon remains a player they really rate, they really like.

“And so internally they are discussing about the situation of Gordon because they keep believing he could be a fantastic player for the future of Liverpool.

“But again the problem could be in valuation with Newcastle because he’s a really important player for Newcastle and they have no intention of [selling] for a ‘normal price.’

“It has to be a big price for him in order for Newcastle to give the potential green light.”

But according to the latest reports, Newcastle have completed their U-turn on Gordon and will NOT sell the 23-year-old this summer – even if Liverpool do lodge a gigantic bid.

Forget exits, Newcastle now targeting signings

TEAMtalk has been told Newcastle are ‘adamant’ they will not sell their finest assets now that the PSR deadline has long since passed.

Another player who came up in discussions with Liverpool prior to June 30 was striker Alexander Isak. But like Gordon, Newcastle will now resist any and all attempts to prise the pair away from St. James’ Park.

Our information has been backed up by the Telegraph who subsequently stated: ‘there has been no indication Newcastle will entertain fresh offers for their 23-year-old winger despite Liverpool’s interest now being an open secret.’

Instead, Newcastle are turning their attention to arrivals rather than exits. On that front, the trusted David Ornstein has confirmed Newcastle have opened talks over the signing of Crystal Palace and England ace, Marc Guehi.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are on the cusp of making a signing of their own, though it could be years before he’s ready to make an impact in the first team…

