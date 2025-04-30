The three signings Liverpool intend to make to kickstart a historic summer transfer window have been confirmed, while two and potentially three more additions could be made pending a fan favourite’s exit.

Arne Slot made a mockery of those that suggested Liverpool would endure a hangover post-Jurgen Klopp. The Dutchman guided the Reds to the Premier League title with four matches to spare and in a frightening prospect for Liverpool’s rivals, the manager could be working with a much stronger squad next season.

Having signed just one outfield player (Federico Chiesa) over the last three windows, Liverpool are finally ready to splash the cash.

Slot has had a full season to run the rule over his squad and according to a fresh update from The Daily Mail, he’ll be backed by owners FSG in a big way.

They state Liverpool are ‘already plotting how to win title No 21, with the club set to commit to a big investment this summer.’

Three big-money buys worth a combined £175m are already on the agenda, with Milos Kerkez, Dean Huijsen (both Bournemouth) and Hugo Ekitike (Eintracht Frankfurt) wanted in a spectacular triple coup.

An addition at right-back if and when Trent Alexander-Arnold heads to Real Madrid will also be sought, while a readymade and high calibre option to compete with Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister for starts in central midfield is also part of the masterplan.

Furthermore, a new left winger could arrive if fan favourite Luis Diaz is sold. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has insisted Diaz has strong possibilities to leave Liverpool this summer, with a move to Saudi Arabia the likeliest outcome if departing.

Kerkez, Huijsen and Ekitike first up

TEAMtalk has consistently reported on Liverpool’s ongoing pursuit of Kerkez who plays alongside Dominik Szoboszlai for Hungary.

Kerkez is valued at £45m by Bournemouth and the expectation is he will join a bigger club in the summer.

Manchester City are posing a threat, though it’s Liverpool who are leading the race for the 21-year-old who will compete with and eventually succeed Andy Robertson as first-choice left-back.

A consequence of Kerkez’s arrival could see Kostas Tsimikas move on, with The Telegraph recently declaring the Greek is now ‘available’ for transfer.

Kerkez’s fellow defender on the south coast, Dean Huijsen, is also in Liverpool’s sights. The 20-year-old can be signed via a straight release clause worth £50m.

Bournemouth are well aware they’re powerless to prevent an exit and hope to wrap up a sale as soon as the summer window opens on June 1.

Huijsen is arguably the world’s most in-demand centre-half right now, with Chelsea, Arsenal, Newcastle, Tottenham Real Madrid and Bayern Munich also taking a close look.

Recent reports positioned Chelsea as favourites after making a strong push. However, trusted reporter, Ben Jacobs, has informed TEAMtalk the race remains wide open and Liverpool believe £50m represents fair market value for Huijsen.

TBR Football have described Liverpool as ‘favourites’, while TEAMtalk has learned who Bournemouth hope to sign as Huijsen’s replacement.

Ekitike at £80m would be the most expensive signing of the trio, though may well be the most impactful.

In their first attack of the game, Frankfurt take the lead over Spurs thanks to Ekitike 😮‍💨 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/gBbX3tadbe — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 10, 2025

Darwin Nunez is almost certain to leave for Saudi Arabia and Liverpool fully intend to sign a more reliable and less streaky replacement.

Alexander Isak is admired, though if Newcastle qualify for the Champions League the chances of convincing the Magpies to sell will be virtually nil.

That has prompted Arsenal to begin pursuing Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres instead and per multiple reports, Liverpool have fixed their gaze on Frankfurt’s Ekitike.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough season in Germany, notching 22 goals and 10 assists across all competitions.

Jacobs told TEAMtalk Ekitike is open to moving to the Premier League and initial discussions regarding a move have taken place.

TIMELINE: The rise of Hugo Ekitike

By Samuel Bannister

July 12, 2020: Signs his first professional contract with Reims after developing in the academy and playing for the B team.

October 17, 2020: Makes his first-team debut for Reims in a Ligue 1 loss to Lorient.

January 29, 2021: Moves on loan for the rest of the season to Vejle Boldklub in the Danish Superliga, where he goes on to score three goals in 11 games.

September 12, 2021: Scores his first senior goal for Reims in a win over Rennes.

January 31, 2022: Turns down a move to Newcastle United despite Reims accepting a bid by the Premier League side.

May 21, 2022: Closes out the season by scoring his 10th goal of the campaign for Reims.

July 16, 2022: Joins Paris Saint-Germain on a season-long loan with an obligation to buy, after a total of 11 goals in 26 games for Reims.

August 6, 2022: Comes on against Clermont to make his PSG debut.

October 1, 2022: Makes his first start for PSG in a win over Nice.

October 11, 2022: Plays in the Champions League for the first time, appearing as a substitute against Benfica.

November 13, 2022: Scores his first goal for PSG against Auxerre.

May 27, 2023: Becomes a Ligue 1 champion with PSG.

February 1, 2024: Moves to Eintracht Frankfurt on loan with an option to buy, after only playing once for PSG in the first half of the season.

February 3, 2024: Makes his Eintracht debut as a substitute against FC Koln.

April 19, 2024: Scores his first goal for Eintracht in a win against Augsburg, starting a run of three consecutive Bundesliga apps with a goal.

April 26, 2024: Makes his move to Frankfurt permanent, thus ending his PSG career for good with just four goals from 33 games behind him.

August 19, 2024: Marks his first appearance of the new season with a brace in the cup against Eintracht Braunschweig.

September 26, 2024: Scores his first European goal in a Europa League win over Viktoria Plzen, also providing an assist and matching his goal tally already from the previous season.

December 1, 2024: Reaches double figures of goals for the season within 18 games.

January 26, 2025: Extends his scoring streak to four games in a row with a brace against Hoffenheim.

March 21, 2025: Scores a hat-trick against England’s U21s for France U21.

April 10, 2025: Reaches the tally of 20 goals in all competitions for the 2024-25 season by scoring against Spurs.