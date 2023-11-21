Liverpool to ‘break the bank’ to sign France star who is ‘object of Klopp desire’ in January window

Liverpool remain hot on the trail to sign Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram – but are now at risk of losing the player to a familiar foe with his agent making clear where he wants his client to play next.

The Reds spent the entirity of the summer window rebuilding a midfield that had been shorn of the services of six players from the previous campaign. And while Jurgen Klopp managed to bring Alexis Mac Allister, the wonderful Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch to Anfield for a combined £145.2m, there remains a feeling that Liverpool are not yet done in recruiting in their engine room.

And with game-time for Japan star seemingly being limited – the former Stuttgart man has already been called ‘not up to standards’ for Liverpool by one observer, who says he needs replacing – talk is growing that Liverpool are plotting another midfield arrival in the January window.

To that end, Liverpool have turned their attentions towards the South American market, and in particular, to Brazil with Andre Trindade a long-standing target.

However, with Fulham reportedly closing in on a deal for the €35m-rated Fluminense man, we revealed earlier this month that another top young talent in Gabriel Moscardo is also on Liverpool’s radar.

Reports in Italy, though, believe Liverpool are also ready to reactivate interest in summer target Thuram.

The Nice midfielder is one of France’s most progressive young midfielders, producing a series of powerful displays in the centre of the park for the Ligue 1 title hopefuls.

The Reds were tipped to move for Thuram in the summer, before ultimately shopping elsewhere instead.

Thuram agent wants Liverpool target to move to Real Madrid

However, it’s now suggested they could rekindle their interest in signing the 22-year-old defensive midfielder when the winter window opens for business in just 41 days.

And according to il Corriere dello Sport, Thuram remains a ‘real object of desire’ for Liverpool boss Klopp in his quest to further strengthen his midfield.

However, it seems the Reds will not have matters all their own way with both Inter Milan and Juventus also alerted to the possibility that Nice could look to sell the once-capped France international for just €35m (£30.6m).

Juve’s need for a new midfielder has been well documented with talks already being held for Arsenal’s Thomas Partey.

Inter, meanwhile, are reportedly looking to team Thuram up with his older brother Marcus, whom they signed as a free agent from Borussia Monchengladbach over the summer.

That said, Thuram’s agent appears to have his mind set on steering his client elsewhere, with Oscar Damiani, making clear why he thinks his client is good enough to play for Real Madrid.

Asked by Gianluca Di Marzio if the player could wind up at Juventus, Damiani stated: “I don’t know. I would see him very well at Real Madrid. I recommended him to Carlo Ancelotti.”

Whether Los Blancos make their move for Thuram, however, remains to be seen, though any swoop by Ancelotti would raise fears of a repeat of the scenario that saw the Spanish giants beat them to the signing of Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni.

Liverpool ready to ‘break bank’ for midfield signing

Of the four teams mentioned, however, the report states a move to Liverpool looks the most likely outcome in January.

That’s because the Italian pair are unlikely to be able to compete with Liverpool financially, while Real are likely to keep their powder dry in the winter window as they prepare for the blockbuster arrival of Kylian Mbappe later in the year.

As for Thuram, il Corriere reckons Liverpool returning to the fold for his signature is likely to push his asking price up towards the €40m (£34.9m) – with the new price likely to frighten off the Italians and with Liverpool more than ready to ‘break the bank’ to meet his fee.

The Reds have struggled to find the right No 6 since Fabinho’s departure to Al-Ittihad, with Mac Allister looking uncomfortable in a role deeper than he’s used to and Endo not exactly covering himself in glory so far.

With Gravenberh finding his feet and with Szoboszlai instantly brilliant in a more advanced role, it is clear Klopp needs to sign a talented, and more natural No 6 as a replacement for the Brazilian.

Now it seems that Thuram could well be that man with Liverpool seemingly ready to push for his signing once again.

Thuram is contracted to Nice until 2025 and has scored eight times in 139 appearances.

