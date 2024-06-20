Liverpool are closing in on a left-field first signing to kick off the Arne Slot era, with multiple reports stating a Wolves raid is rapidly advancing.

Slot is the man Liverpool have chosen to take the reins from Jurgen Klopp. The Dutchman worked wonders at Feyenoord, lifting the Eredivisie title and KNVB Cup (Dutch FA Cup) during his time in Rotterdam.

A big summer is expected at Anfield with Slot joined by new sporting director Richard Hughes and returning hero Michael Edwards.

A replacement for Joel Matip is required. The veteran centre-half will leave Liverpool as a free agent on June 30, as will Thiago Alcantara.

A new back-up for Alisson Becker will be sought if Caoimhin Kelleher secures a move away. The Republic of Ireland international is seeking to become a regular starter and that simply cannot happen at Anfield given the presence of Alisson.

Elsewhere, trusted reporter David Ornstein has reported Liverpool are exploring their options for a new signing on the wings too.

However, according to numerous reports including from the Daily Mail, Liverpool’s first summer recruit could be a 16-year-old Wolves sensation.

Liverpool closing in on Wolves starlet

The Reds are reportedly chasing the signature of Alvin Ayman who is a centre-half by trade, though can also operate in midfield.

Liverpool are understood to be in direct club-to-club talks with Wolves and per the Mail, Ayman is now ‘close to leaving Molineux.’

Ayman previously joined Wolves’ academy from Bradford City’s set-up and the youngster has made a big impression in the midlands.

Indeed, in a show of just how highly regarded Ayman is, Wolves boss Gary O’Neil included the starlet in his travelling party for the Premier League clash with Manchester City in May.

Ayman featured primarily for Wolves’ Under-18s last season, though did make two cameo appearances in the Premier League 2.

That particular competition is for Under-21 players, making Ayman’s appearances all the more eye-catching given he’s only 16.

Reports elsewhere have stated Liverpool will be on the hook for around £1.5m as a compensation fee for plucking Ayman from Wolves’ academy. That would represent a significant sum for a player with zero first-team experience.

The expectation is Ayman would be inserted into Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s Under-18s set-up upon completing his switch to Merseyside.

