Liverpool to enter ‘bidding war’ with Real Madrid as double signing with Sandro Tonali erupts

Liverpool will go head-to-head with Real Madrid for the signing of a Dutch midfielder, while reports claim Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali could make it a double coup in the Reds’ engine room and there’s more on Jurgen Klopp moving to Real Madrid.

It’s no secret Liverpool are in the market for a new centre-back and winger next summer, but according to reports, there could be fireworks in midfield…

Kees Smit

AZ Alkmaar’s Kees Smit will be one to watch at season’s end, with the Dutch midfield maestro heavily linked with a move to one of Europe’s giants for a fee of around €60m / £52m.

Real Madrid are the team most often mentioned with sealing a deal, though Dutch outlet Soccernews recently claimed Liverpool hold genuine interest and must not be overlooked.

Now, a fresh update from The Daily Star claims Liverpool are ready to enter into a bidding war with Real Madrid, such is their desire to sign the 19-year-old.

The report read: ‘Liverpool seem set to engage in a bidding war for Kees Smit. The AZ Alkmaar sensation has been turning heads in the Eredivisie recently, prompting the Reds to keep tabs on him.’

READ MORE: Liverpool enter Real Madrid ‘bidding war’ to sign £52m-rated midfield gem who first ‘charmed’ Arne Slot a decade ago – multiple reports

Sandro Tonali

Smit isn’t the only new midfielder Liverpool could provide Arne Slot with later this year.

Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali – who’d stand a far greater chance of making an immediate impact and walking straight into Slot’s starting eleven – is under the spotlight.

Taking to YouTube when discussing Juventus’ interest in the Italian, transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, insisted approaches are expected from top English sides too.

“Let me say that people close to the player also expect Premier League top clubs to arrive and jump on the case for the possibility to sign him,” said Romano.

“It’s going to be an interesting summer for Tonali, but it depends on Newcastle. They will control the story and the price – which will be important.”

Rousing the Kop suggest Liverpool could battle Juve for Tonali’s services, given their long-term admiration for him.

Indeed, Liverpool made contact while he was still at Brescia and have watched the 25-year-old’s development closely ever since.

The report named Tonali as a blockbuster option for Liverpool amid their hunt for top stars to refresh the midfield.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Jurgen Klopp

Elsewhere, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg has doubled down on claims Reds icon, Jurgen Klopp, could be heading to Real Madrid.

Despite publicly stating the idea of taking charge at Madrid in the wake of Xabi Alonso’s quickfire sacking stirred nothing within him, Plettenberg has twice claimed Klopp will give ‘serious consideration’ to signing up in the summer.

Taking to X on Thursday to double down on his reporting, the journalist wrote: “Jurgen Klopp is seriously considering a return as head coach should Real Madrid make a concrete move for the summer, as exclusively revealed. Real Madrid have always fascinated him.

“He is happy at Red Bull and has a strong identification with the Red Bull project, but there are at least two projects for which he would return if EVERYTHING fits: Real Madrid and the German national team. Klopp and Real Madrid – one to watch for summer 2026.”

READ MORE: Klopp ‘requests’ Real Madrid sign Newcastle ace and elite winger to begin new era with a bang