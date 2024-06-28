Liverpool have finally found a buyer for a defender who’ll leave in a strange deal that will keep his inauspicious record with the Reds intact, according to reports.

Liverpool were the envy of many with regards to their transfer dealings for much of Jurgen Klopp’s tenure in charge.

However, the Reds didn’t hit the nail on the head every time, with one new recruit who simply didn’t pan out being Colombian defender, Anderson Arroyo.

The versatile defender joined Liverpool from Fortaleza way back in 2018. If you’ve not heard of Arroyo despite the fact he’s been on Liverpool’s books for six and a half years, there’s a very good reason why.

Arroyo has never kicked a ball for Liverpool in a competitive match having made zero appearances for the Reds.

His time with Liverpool has been spent out on loan, with eight separate loan agreements sanctioned during his spell.

The 24-year-old’s latest loan spell came with Spanish second tier side Burgos in the second half of last season.

Arroyo shone during the stint and was a regular starter while featuring all across the backline.

Burgos’ sporting director is former Swansea striker and Premier League one-season wonder, Michu.

Michu has been working feverishly to sign Arroyo outright and according to reports in Spain, his efforts have been rewarded.

Arroyo is understood to have given the greenlight to a permanent move and while there are still details left to be ironed out, a club-to-club agreement is expected too.

Liverpool won’t receive a fee for Arroyo

However, despite having another year remaining on his Liverpool contract – Arroyo signed an extension in 2022 – Liverpool aren’t expected to recoup a fee.

Instead, they are prepared to admit defeat on the player and sell him to Burgos at zero cost. Clearly, Arroyo is a player they have determined is not at the level to make an impact at Anfield.

As such, Arroyo will soon leave the Reds without ever debuting for the club despite spending six-and-a-half years on their books.

