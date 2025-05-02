Liverpool are reportedly ‘set to open contract talks’ with another key player after striking deals for Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk, in an attempt to stave off confirmed transfer interest.

There was uncertainty surrounding Salah and Van Dijk for months before the duo eventually penned new terms with the Reds, and now they’re set to play at Anfield for at least one more season.

Arne Slot is keen to make additions this summer, but key to his plans is also keeping hold of his most important players, who’ve helped Liverpool lift the Premier League title with games to spare.

According to The Mail, Liverpool are now ‘set to open’ talks with winger Luis Diaz ‘at the end of the season’, signalling their intention to keep the Colombian.

Diaz, 28, currently has two years remaining on his deal and the report claims that he is ‘due to sit down with Liverpool chiefs to make a decision on his future this summer.’ However, he is ‘far from the only Reds player to be facing an uncertain future.’

There is no change regarding Alexander-Arnold, who is still expected to sign for Real Madrid on a free transfer at the end of June.

Meanwhile, centre-back Ibrahima Konate has one year remaining on his contract and ‘is yet to agree fresh terms with Liverpool’, the report adds.

Saudi Arabia switch possible for Luis Diaz – sources

TEAMtalk contributor Ben Jacobs revealed on April 29 that Diaz is one of SIX Liverpool stars who could leave this summer.

There is concrete interest from multiple clubs in Diaz, who’s notched 16 goals and eight assists in 47 games across all competitions this season.

Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona have both been heavily linked with Diaz but we understand that a switch to Saudi Arabia is a real possibility for the winger.

Al-Nassr are big admirers of Diaz and they would be prepared to offer him significantly higher wages than he currently earns at Anfield.

Whether they come forward with a bid remains to be seen but Al-Nassr are in the market for a new left-winger and Diaz figures highly on their shortlist.

With this in mind, if Liverpool are able to tie Diaz down to a new deal it would extinguish the possibility of him leaving this summer and also put the club in a stronger negotiating position in the future.

