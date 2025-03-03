Liverpool are reportedly bracing themselves to receive an eye-watering offer from Saudi Pro-League side Al Hilal for Dominik Szoboszlai, with their ‘astronomical figure’ set to leave FSG with little choice but to cash in, fanciful reports in the Spanish media claim.

The Merseyside club are flying high at the top of the Premier League this season in what has been a dream first season at the helm for Arne Slot. And with a 13-point advantage at the top of the table, it would take a serious collapse now were they not crowned champions of England for only the second time in 35 years.

Liverpool are also through to the Carabao Cup final, where they face Newcastle on March 16, while this week, their focus turns back towards the Champions League and a mouthwatering last-16 tie against crack Ligue 1 side, PSG.

But despite the Reds gearing up for what could prove their most successful season of all time, a dark cloud has hovered over Anfield with all three of Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk all out of contract at the season’s end and all currently in line to leave the club as free agents at the season’s end.

Now reports in Spain claim FSG are also soon set to be in receipt of a colossal offer for another star man in Szoboszlai, with the Hungarian currently enjoying the best form of his Liverpool career so far.

And per Fichajes, Al Hilal are ready to put forward what has been described as an ‘astronomical figure’ worth €120m (£99.1m, $125.6m) to prise the Hungarian away from Anfield.

Claiming they ‘want a new star’ after Neymar’s recent departure, the report adds that the offer will leave Szoboszlai’s future ‘hanging in the balance’ and that such an offer will prove too ‘hot’ for Liverpool owners FSG to refuse.

They also state Szoboszlai’s future could take an ‘unexpected turn’ and that the 24-year-old will ‘undoubtedly be one of the names to watch in the coming months’.

Would Liverpool really entertain a bid to sell Szoboszlai?

Fichajes goes on to claim that their offer to Szoboszlai will even be hard to resist for the player and that the offer could mark a ‘turning point in his career’.

Furthermore, they state that the ‘financial power of Saudi football is starting to make the big European clubs tremble’ and that the transfer market in the Middle East is ‘getting hotter and hotter’.

Such an offer would also see Liverpool offered the potential to make a vast profit of £39m from their original £60m investment into the star.

And while Szoboszlai has taken time to show his very best form on a consistent basis, he has risen to the challenge of Arne Slot’s demands to score and contribute more goals to the side. As it stands, the 51-time capped Hungary playmaker has seven goals and six assists to his name this season from 36 appearances – a goal contribution every 196.8 minutes he’s been on the field this season – and a marked improvement from his output across his debut season at Anfield.

As a result – and especially in light of ongoing doubts over the future of Salah, Alexander-Arnold and Van Dijk- it’s difficult to see Liverpool accepting such an approach for the player.

Furthermore, there remains a feeling that his very best is yet to come – with the player making a mockery of claims earlier in the season by Jamie Carragher that suggested the Reds could turn to a Premier League star as a possible upgrade.

