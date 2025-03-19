Liverpool could receive a tempting offer for Darwin Nunez from a club more suited to his demands, while Fabrizio Romano has delivered a tantalising update on the Reds and Alexander Isak.

The Nunez experiment at Anfield appears to be coming to an end. The Uruguayan is nearing the conclusion of his third full season at Liverpool and it’s fair to say the striker has not lived up to his lofty £64m (rising to £85m) price tag.

Liverpool were actually ‘very close’ to offloading Nunez to Al-Nassr in January, according to Fabrizio Romano. A deal ultimately fell through after the Reds were unable to bring a move for any of their summer targets forward by six months.

However, Romano has unequivocally stated the expectation is Nunez WILL be sold at the second time of asking in the summer. Interest from the Saudi Pro League is understood to remain strong.

But according to a recent update from Sky Sports Switzerland, Nunez would much rather join a club from a country that more suits his upbringing and culture.

The report read: ‘Darwin Nunez, tired of the gloomy English climate, would like to join a club closer to his Latin culture and has opened the door to a departure this summer.’

The obvious answer is Spain and LaLiga, and according to the latest from Ben Jacobs, Nunez may get his wish by way of Atletico Madrid.

Reporting for GiveMeSport, Jacobs wrote: ‘Sources believe the LaLiga giants are contemplating a loan with an obligation for Nunez in the region of €35-40million, although no contact has been made with Liverpool yet.’

€35m-€40m equates to just £29.4m-£33.6m and per Jacobs, is around half of what Liverpool were offered by Al-Nassr in January.

But if Atleti do lodge their rumoured bid and Nunez quicky agrees personal terms, Liverpool will have the chance to draw a line under an expensive transfer that simply hasn’t worked out.

Alexander Isak to replace Darwin Nunez?

Aside from Nunez, Fabrizio Romano also confirmed there are ‘concrete possibilities’ Luis Diaz leaves the club this summer.

Furthermore, TEAMtalk understands there is a sizeable chance Diogo Jota is sold too, while Mohamed Salah still hasn’t signed a new contract and is heading towards free agency.

Liverpool’s forward line could thus look unrecognisable next season, with multiple high profile additions a must.

And per transfer guru Romano, Liverpool are firmly in the mix and among two clubs weighing up truly ‘massive’ bids for Alexander Isak.

“They want to keep Alexander Isak at the club, that’s the message from Newcastle,” said Romano. “But I keep telling you that big, big, massive proposals will come to the table for Isak.

“Arsenal will be there, they want Isak. [Benjamin] Sesko is the other name on the list, but for sure Isak and Sesko are the two main names.

“Liverpool are also there for Isak, they’ve already made some contact with people close to the player.

“So both clubs are interested in Isak. For Arsenal he’s the absolute top target, for Liverpool he’s one of the names they’re considering in that position.”

Latest Liverpool news

🔴 Carragher predicts major Liverpool rebuild with Slot not trusting ‘four or five’ Reds stars

🔴 Massive Liverpool summer exodus ON with Slot left high and dry as trio ‘decide to leave’

🔴 NINE strikers on Liverpool radar Arne Slot could turn to as Darwin Nunez upgrade