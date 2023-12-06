Liverpool to reward veteran star with new deal despite major injury issue causing Klopp headache

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly pushing for a veteran Liverpool star to be handed a new contract despite the fact he is set for a long spell on the sidelines.

Centre-back Joel Matip is the player in question, with the 32-year-old former Cameroon international’s current contract set to run out at the end of the current campaign.

It had been thought that Klopp would look to bring in another central defender in January, but the emergence of Jarell Quansah has certainly helped in that regard.

And although Matip is poised for a lengthy spell out, if appears it will not have an effect on his long-term future on Merseyside.

Indeed, Klopp is a “huge admirer”of the defender and desperately wants him to remain at Anfield.

That’s according to Football Insider, who report that Matip had been expected to walk away from Liverpool in 2024.

The former Schalke star is currently out with the knee injury he suffered in the dramatic 4-3 win over Fulham at the weekend.

Speaking in his press conference for Wednesday night’s clash with Sheffield United, Klopp confirmed Matip’s injury is “not good” but revealed his scan is not yet complete.

And, despite that issue for a key first-team star, the Reds are not expected to rush in and try and land a replacement in the new year.

Matip has made 14 appearances across all competitions so far in the 2023-24 campaign and has proved to be a reliable partner for Virgil van Dijk.

DON’T MISS: The 10 most valuable players at Liverpool: Surprise No.1, no Alisson Becker or Virgil van Dijk

Matip injury opens door for Konate, Gomez

He also started the last three Premier League outings before his injury and was replaced by Ibrahima Konate in the 2-0 win over the Blades.

Konate replaced Matip against Fulham, although alternative option Joe Gomez was already on the pitch after coming on for Alexis Mac Allister just four minutes earlier.

Overall, Matip has chalked up 201 appearances since joining Liverpool on a free transfer in 2016, winning the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup in that time.

The Reds moved back to within two points of Arsenal at the top of the Premier League table after their 2-0 victory at Bramall Lane, with goals from Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai.

READ MORE: Man Utd, Liverpool learn when Kylian Mbappe bidding will start, as Real Madrid set deadline and ponder Prem signing