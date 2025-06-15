Liverpool are reportedly prepared to smash the £100million transfer barrier again this summer, having already agreed a deal for Florian Wirtz, with a move for a top Premier League attacker also advancing.

The summer’s biggest transfer saga so far will ultimately prove the biggest move in British football history after Liverpool finally struck on a deal with Bayer Leverkusen to secure the Germany international following prolonged discussions.

Having seen three offers rejected by the Bundesliga outfit, Liverpool finally struck gold on Tuesday evening when it was revealed a deal had been struck worth £100m up front with a further £16m in add-ons (€136m, $157m), although some reports state the actual deal is worth up to €150m once bonuses are factored in.

That deal destroys the club’s previous record fee (based off guaranteed money) of £75m they coughed up to bring in legendary skipper Virgil van Dijk back in 2018.

And now it appears that the Reds are prepared to potentially hit the £100m mark for the second time in a matter of days by making a controversial move for Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon.

That’s according to a report in The Sun, who state that Arne Slot’s men are giving serious consideration to making a £100m bid for the England attacker, with talks having previously been held between the two clubs over a failed swoop last summer.

The 24-year-old only signed a new long-term contract with the St James’ Park outfit last October, having joined from Everton in a £45m deal in January 2024. He was again pivotal to Eddie Howe’s side last season, notching six goals and five assists as Newcastle qualified for the Champions League.

Despite the Magpies being able to offer Gordon a seat at the top table of European football, TEAMtallk has previously stated the player’s desire to play for Liverpool – despite the controversy that would throw up with his previous links to Goodison Park.

Liverpool going all-in to destroy rivals

If Liverpool do indeed fork out another £100m to secure the services of Gordon, it sends a massive message to their rivals in the Premier League and across Europe that Slot’s men are not resting on their Premier League title triumph from the past season.

Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong has already been secured as Trent Alexander-Arnold’s replacement, while Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez is the heir apparent to Andrew Robertson in the left-back role after Fabrizio Romano revealed that the Scot has had initial talks to join Atletico Madrid.

A new striker is also on the cards to replace Darwin Nunez, with the Reds having been heavily linked with the likes of Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike, Benjamin Sesko and Joao Pedro.

It’s all a far cry from Slot’s previous two windows in charge of Liverpool, with FSG clearly refusing to rest on their laurels in a stunning transfer splurge that will surely worry rivals both domestically and in Europe.

Adding Gordon to the mix, however, would surely throw up more doubts over Luis Diaz’s future on Merseyside, with the winger continuing to be linked with Spanish giants Barcelona.

Gordon would be a straight swap for Diaz on the left, with the Newcastle man arguably giving Slot a more explosive option on that flank with his devastating pace, despite the latter having better overall stats in 2024/25.

