Liverpool told agreed signing that forces blameless star out is ‘a mistake’

A Liverpool great has claimed a player the Reds have signed is WORSE than the man he’ll force out of Anfield.

Liverpool made just two first-team signings last summer, with deals for Giorgi Mamardashvili and Federico Chiesa ironed out.

Chiesa has battled hard to regain his fitness and provided a reminder of what he’s capable of with a bright cameo against Southampton last week. Mamardashvili, meanwhile, is spending the 2024/25 season back at Valencia before arriving at Anfield next summer.

With Alisson under contract until 2027 and Mamardashvili on the way, the odd man out is Caoimhin Kelleher who has once again saved Liverpool’s skin this season.

And according to former Reds striker, John Aldridge, Liverpool have blundered with their decision to sign Mamardashvili who in his mind, is actually a worse stopper than Kelleher.

“Another player who can’t be allowed to leave in the January transfer window is Caoimhin Kelleher,” Aldridge told Sunday World.

“I think Liverpool are making a mistake with their Ireland keeper as Kelleher is better than Georgian Giorgi Mamardashvili, who will arrive at Anfield next summer.

“Yet that signing is now done, so Kelleher will need to leave Liverpool next summer.

“Offers might also come in for him in January, but Liverpool need to keep their back-up keeper, as he has proved what an important part of their push for trophies he could be in the second half of the season.”

What is the situation with Alisson, Mamardashvili and Kelleher?

Alisson remains arguably the No 1 goalkeeper in world football right now. The Brazilian previously revealed he was informed of the club’s plans to sign Mamardashvili before that deal went through and he saw the logic in Liverpool looking to the future.

However, Alisson has also insisted he intends to see out his contract in full. As mentioned, he’s tied to Anfield until 2027.

Mamardashvili cost £25m to sign and is already considered one of world football’s premier stoppers despite being just 24 years of age.

The Georgian will arrive at Anfield next summer, at which point Liverpool have a series of major decisions to make.

If Alisson remains – and there’s nothing to suggest he’ll be sold – the Reds must determine who will serve as chief back-up. Perhaps more importantly, they must also ascertain who is willing to accept back-up duty.

Kelleher has made no secret of his desire to become a regular starter and convincing him to warm the bench for one more season will be difficult.

Mamardashvili too may look unfavourably upon a season in which he’ll play second fiddle. The possibility of loaning the Georgian out for the 2025/26 campaign was previously floated by Fabrizio Romano, though that would then require Kelleher to stay and serve as Alisson’s No 2 – something he’s dead set against doing moving forwards.

Another factor in the equation is Czech Republic international Vítezslav Jaros who made his senior debut for Liverpool earlier this season.

It’s not inconceivable that for the 2025/26 season Alisson remains as No 1, Mamardashvili is loaned out, Kelleher is sold and Jaros serves as primary back-up to Alisson.

Latest Liverpool news – Carragher vs Redknapp in TAA contract debate

In other news, former Liverpool stars Jamie Carragher and Jamie Redknapp went head-to-head in a debate about the ongoing contract situation engulfing Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Speaking after Liverpool’s 6-3 thumping of Tottenham, Carragher said: “I think it’s more than a football decision in terms of whether it’s money or trophies or your career. I think it’s almost about his legacy at Liverpool and how he’s seen in the future.

“Does he want to be seen the way Steven Gerrard’s seen, or maybe Steve McManaman? Two great players for Liverpool, and I actually feel a little bit for Steve McManaman, he was one of the best attacking midfield players in the Premier League in the mid-90s for Liverpool.

“He went to Real Madrid and won a couple of European Cups, but he’s not absolutely adored by Liverpool supporters now, and I feel a little bit sad for that because he probably deserves to be.

“As a local player, it’s a long time living back in the city, how you feel about your club. Trent’s been at Liverpool since he was six years of age. He’s been at the club 20 years. I don’t think it’d be nice for Liverpool supporters, whether you agree with it or not, to almost have a feeling of, ‘Oh, hang on, we’re winning everything, we’re going for the league, the Champions League, leaving on a free, what more do you want, everything’s here for you?’”

But Redknapp took the opposite stance and stood up for Alexander-Arnold – if he has a desire to embark on a new challenge with Real Madrid.

Redknapp argued: “I don’t think that should be the case. I think it’s negligence from Liverpool, the fact they’ve got in this position. You shouldn’t let three players of this quality to get to less than a year of a contract. If you’re going to do that, you have to respect that he’s going to have a decision to make.

“He’s a young player that’s given everything to the club. He’s won the Champions League, he’s won the Premier League, he’s won every single trophy. If he wanted to go and try a different culture, do something different, go and play… If he wants to go to Manchester United or Man City, of course, that for me, you can’t do that.

“Liverpool’s my club, I was there 11 years. But if I was in that dressing room, I would turn around to him and go, ‘I’d love you to sign, but you know what, good luck, because if there’s a chance to go to Real Madrid, how do you turn that down?’

“I think because he’s a local lad, he shouldn’t be put under that pressure. I think sensible Liverpool fans would say, ‘you know what, you’ve given everything to this club.’

“In that period, he’s saved them a fortune, because they’d have had to buy two or three right-backs. Look what’s happened to Manchester City. They’ve not had to buy a right-back in that time, and they’ve had Trent playing at such a high level, won everything.

“If he wanted to go, for me, he should go with everybody’s blessing because he’s been unbelievable for that football club.”

