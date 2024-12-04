Liverpool have been told they should strongly consider holding talks over a deal to beat Manchester United to the signing of Alphonso Davies – with Danny Murphy explaining why the Bayern Munich man is an ideal replacement for a man he considers arguably the greatest left-back in the club’s history.

The Reds are riding high at the top of the Premier League and Champions League after a dream start to life under Arne Slot. The Dutchman has won an incredible 18 of his 20 matches in charge so far to ruin claims that Liverpool would suffer a major downturn following the exit of Jurgen Klopp.

But while Slot may lack the charisma of Klopp, he more than makes up for in tactical acumen and hopes are riding high that 2025 can mark only the Merseysiders’ second English league title in 35 years.

Liverpool’s progress under Slot is all the more remarkable given it’s been achieved with only Federico Chiesa added to their squad.

However, all that is set to change in January with the Reds making funds available for Slot to strengthen his squad – and we have been informed that a new midfielder and a new left-back is right at the top of his wishlist.

Number one target to come in at left-back is Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez, who has been enjoying a fine season with Andoni Iraola’s side.

But Murphy thinks Liverpool should aim even higher and wants them to target a move for Davies instead as a heir to Andy Robertson – a player he feels should now be regarded as one of the greatest Liverpool left-backs of all time.

“Considering what Andy Robertson has done for Liverpool and the level of performances he’s delivered over the years, he’s now in the conversation when people talk about the best left-backs Liverpool have ever had,” Murphy said. “There’s been some incredible left-backs in some unbelievable Liverpool teams, so let’s praise him for what he’s done in his career – he’s a winner and phenomenal player.

“However, I don’t think Konstantinos Tsimikas is ever going to replace Robertson or play instead of him on a consistent basis, so I think Robertson and Liverpool would benefit from him having real competition at left-back and for Arne Slot to look long term at the position.”

There’d be plenty of competition, but Alphonso Davies is out of contract at Bayern Munich in the summer. If you’re looking for a left-back that ticks every box in terms of one-on-one defending, threat going forward, pace and physicality, he would be the obvious choice for Liverpool.”

Man Utd also keen on Alphonso Davies; Liverpool want Kerkez

Competition to land the Canadian is tougher than ever with his contract expiring at the end of the current campaign and, as yet, no agreement reached on an extension.

Real Madrid are among his suitors and keen to bring the 24-year-old to the Bernabeu, while sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Manchester United are also very much on his trail, with their new boss Ruben Amorim hoping to make him his first signing at Old Trafford.

Barcelona have also been touted as suitors, with their manager Hansi Flick very much respected by the player.

Per reports in Germany, Real Madrid have been leading the negotiations with the player for some time and are prepared to match the signing bonus of around €15million, along with a salary of approximately €10million net per season that Davies is looking for.

As it stands, Davies will likely make a choice between moving to Spain joining United, or staying at Bayern, with no signs forthcoming of a move from Liverpool.

Furthermore, the Reds are determined to secure the signing of 21-year-old Hungarian Kerkez with both Slot and Hughes huge admirers of the player and believing he has a big career arc to come.

To that end, Liverpool are holding talks on his signing and hope to have him in their ranks ahead by the summer window at the latest – and potentially sooner.

