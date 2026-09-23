Bradley Barcola has been told he's not much better than Alieu Njie

Liverpool have been told that £123million summer signing Bradley Barcola is not “much better” than a £14million man who joined Fiorentina in the same window.

With Mohamed Salah departing in the summer, the Reds knew they had to replace his goals, assists and general aura. They looked at Premier League wingers and some exciting prospects in other leagues.

They ended up with Barcola, in a deal which will total £123million, from Paris Saint-Germain.

The French wide man has so far played five games for Liverpool, and is yet to score or assist.

Andoni Iraola has suggested he wants competition in the flanks, so there’s a chance that Barcola is not going to play every game, or at least start.

On the winger, the boss said: “With Bradley, the more he plays the better he becomes.”

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Liverpool told £14m winger is almost Bradley Barcola level

But Liverpool have essentially been informed that they made a blunder in the summer as Barcola is only just better than a 21-year-old winger who now plays for Fiorentina.

Alieu Njie swapped Torino for the fellow Serie A side in the summer, on an initial loan carrying a €16million (£14m) buy clause.

Former Fiorentina man Giovanni Galli has detailed how the 21-year-old Swede is almost on the level of Barcola and fellow £100million-plus wide man Yan Diomande.

He told Lady Radio: “Unlike in past years, where there wasn’t anyone else who brought in any money, apart from [Moise] Kean, this year [Fabio] Paratici has built a team that’s a treasure trove of young players.

“There’s one player I’m crazy about and I think he could be a real powerhouse in two years: Njie. I don’t think Barcola and Diomande are much better than this guy, who still needs to put together a few things like finding some goals, but he’s someone who can beat players both left and right, has the pace and stamina.

“Some have compared him to [Rafael] Leao, who is certainly a great talent, but has very different attitudes.”

Njie has played only 35 Serie A games, scoring twice and assisting once, though he has earned above a 7.0 rating on SofaScore in three of his last four games.