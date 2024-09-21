Liverpool told to drop key attacker, but Slot states ‘really hard work’ must be done to displace him

Liverpool have been told to drop Diogo Jota, but Arne Slot has informed Darwin Nunez how to displace him

Paul Merson has told Liverpool to drop Diogo Jota for Darwin Nunez this weekend, but Arne Slot has told the latter that “really hard work” must be done for him to start in the Liverpool side.

Nunez is yet to start a game in any competition for the Reds this season. In fact, his four substitute appearances make up less than one full game (84 minutes).

Meanwhile, Jota has started up top in every single game in the campaign to date.

For Liverpool’s next match, against Bournemouth, Merson suggests the pair should be swapped, with Nunez’s qualities well suited for the opposition.

“I would also play Darwin Nunez instead of Diogo Jota in this game. When teams sit back, which I think Bournemouth will do, Nunez is a good option,” Merson told Sportskeeda.

“If Liverpool play Nunez, they can ping crosses into him and that could work in their favour.”

DON’T MISS: How Federico Chiesa will fit in at Liverpool: Future Salah replacement or immediate star?

Slot tells Nunez exactly how to win starting role

However, in his pre-match press conference, Liverpool boss Arne Slot suggested that Nunez has work to do to displace Jota.

“The same as always the others. Work really hard and then the goals will come,” Slot said.

“For me it’s mainly about the work we do without the ball. That they will score goals or get assists, I know, and that’s the same with Darwin.

“He will get his chance in the near future. We play a lot of games, he’s fitter and fitter now, and understands day by day what we expect from him. But he is in competition with Diogo [Jota], who in my and our opinion, has done really well.

“As long as he brings his work rate in for the team and we bring him enough in positions, I’m 100 percent sure he or Diogo or one of the others will score his goals.”

Big talents wanted at Anfield

There continue to be a number of big names linked with moves to Anfield.

Jamal Musiala is on the radar or most of the Premier League big boys, and that includes the Reds.

Meanwhile, it’s believed Xavi Simons’ future is open, with the English top flight a viable location, and Slot’s side one of the clubs in the mix for him.

And a move for Martin Zubimendi is spectacularly back on the radar, with the Real Sociedad midfielder reportedly regretting his decision to turn down the Reds, opening himself up to a move again.

How do Jota and Nunez compare

Jota has played 50 games more than his team-mate at Liverpool – his tally is at 150, while Nunez’s is 100.

Jota has scored more goals (57) than Nunez (33) and while he’s managed that in more games, his goals-per-game ratio is much higher, at 0.63 compared to 0.47 in the Premier League.

Around 46 per cent of Jota’s career shots find the target, while Nunez’s is slightly down, at 42.6 per cent.

Jota also makes more shot-creating actions per 90 minutes, with 3.47 compared to 2.97.

As such, to this point in the pair’s respective careers, it makes sense as to why Jota has the beating of Nunez at Liverpool. He has one goal and one assist to show for it this season, while Nunez has not contributed to a goal in his limited time on the field this term.