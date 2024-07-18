Liverpool have been told to do all in their power to sign Marc Guehi this summer with likely price the Reds must pay to Crystal Palace likely to hit a big new height but amid suggestions there is a growing belief the player now wants the transfer to Anfield.

Arne Slot is the new man at the helm at Liverpool and the Dutchman will be hoping his ideas can be passed across quickly to his players as they adapt to the first change in the Reds dug-out since Jurgen Klopp boldly stepped into Anfield as Brendan Rodgers’ replacement in October 2015. Clearly the Dutchman has an enormous act to follow; Klopp proved not just one of the most successful managers in the club’s history but arguably the most popular and charismatic.

Slot, though, knows he will have to do things his way, rather than directly immitate his predecessor and, having won two trophies in two seasons with Feyenoord, certainly comes with a winning mentality.

And while there are similarities between his man-management style to Klopp, Slot will try and stamp his own identity on the side.

Part of that process will be in the signing of his own players and TEAMtalk understands that a left-sided centre-half and a deep-lying midfielder remain the club’s two major targets this summer.

The defensive search is certainly of interest; Liverpool may have dropped the ball when it comes to the pursuit of Leny Yoro and having let their initial interest subside thinking the teenager was heading for Real Madrid, have been forced to watch with their head in their hands as the Lille man thunders towards a move to Manchester United instead.

Liverpool have a confidence Marc Guehi can sign

Thankfully for Liverpool, they do have another solid target to work towards and information given to TEAMtalk transfer correspondent, Fraser Gillan, has revealed there is a ‘real confidence’ at Anfield that a deal is there to be done for Guehi.

The Crystal Palace defender was considered by many as England’s stand-out performer at Euro 2024, proving a rock in the heart of their defence in six of their seven matches in the competition. That push for glory was to ultimately end in another glorious near-miss for the Three Lions, but Guehi could at least leave Berlin with his head held high.

On the back of those performances, though, interest in the 24-year-old has soared, with Real Madrid now also believed to be admirers of the former Chelsea man.

However, it is Liverpool who are very much in the driving seat for his signature and TEAMtalk understands that initial talks over his signing have been held by the Reds and Crystal Palace.

We can also confirm that the Eagles want at least £65m for the centre-half, potentially even as much as £70m, and while considered high by the Reds, is a price they are willing to match.

The Reds know they need a replacement for Joel Matip this summer after his departure at the end of the season, while planning for life after Virgil van Dijk – imperious last season but having turned 33 last week – is something they are having to reluctantly start thinking about.

Guehi, for his part is excited by the prospect of the move but would never do anything to disrespect Palace and therefore will not actively push for the transfer, hoping that behind the scenes, a deal can be easily worked out.

Liverpool transfers: Slot told England star is perfect fit

One man who is imploring Liverpool to push the boat out to sign Guehi is former Everton chief executive Keith Wyness, who has revealed why he thinks the centre-half would be a ‘perfect fit’ at Anfield.

“I think he would be a great buy for Liverpool. He is exactly what they need at the back,” Wyness told Football Insider.

“He’s had a good Euros and is one of the players that’s come away with some respect from his efforts. He and Ollie Watkins are probably the two winners from the England squad that have come away with it.

“Guehi is a difficult one, but you could be looking at a £60m-£70m fee and maybe more with sell-ons. He’s a young talent at a good age and seems to have acquitted himself well.

“Never buy on the back of a tournament has always been my belief, but he showed himself last year to be of high enough quality to be selected for the team. I think he is the perfect fit for Anfield.”

Having missed out on Yoro, Guehi now does indeed look a transfer must for the Reds and a possible partnership with Van Dijk next season will give Liverpool the perfect defensive unit. And with Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah in reserve, that is not a bad set of options for Slot to pick from.