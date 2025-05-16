Darren Bent has urged Liverpool to sign an “incredible” right-back who’s “going to cost them” as the signing of a star defender looks to be getting closer.

Liverpool will be without Trent Alexander-Arnold next season, for the first campaign since 2015/16. The right-back made his Reds debut the following season, and was a regular in the side from 2017/18 onwards, earning over 350 appearances since then.

But he’s told Liverpool he’s leaving after a 20-year association at all levels, with Real Madrid the likely landing spot.

To replace him, the Reds have the option of Conor Bradley, but are also said to be on the verge of signing Bayer Leverkusen’s attacking right-back Jeremie Frimpong.

It was previously suggested he “wants” to join, so everything looks good for the transfer.

But former Premier League striker Bent thinks Liverpool should instead be looking at Denzel Dumfries, who has eight goals and six assists this season, including two goals and three assists across the two legs of the Champions League semi-final against Barcelona.

“You know who I would like [Liverpool] to get at right-back. And I don’t think they’d be able to get him, but I have liked him for a long time and I think he’s incredible. Dumfries! But it’s going to cost you.”

Dumfries has been recommended already

Dumfries often starts over his compatriot Frimpong at right-back for the Netherlands. He is, though, five years older, so the Leverkusen man might well usurp him at some point.

In any case, Bent is not the first pundit to recommend Dumfries to Liverpool.

After the 63-cap Dutchman tore Barca to shreds in the Champions League, Alan Shearer said: “Although Denzel Dumfries plays in a completely different system with Inter Milan, there’s no doubt that when I’ve seen him in that system, he’s shone.

“His energy has been incredible and the most impressive thing for me is how good he’s been in forward positions. He got a couple of goals, the assist in the [Champions League] semi-finals.

“Defensively is a different question, but certainly offensively he’s a very, very good player. Arne Slot will know him better than anyone being a fellow Dutchman.

“Signing for Liverpool would be an option, but he’s got the chance of winning the Champions League and he’s also got a chance of winning the league so he’s obviously in a very healthy position.”

With Frimpong’s signing already seeming to be progressing well, though, it feels unlikely that Liverpool will heed the advice on Dumfries.

Liverpool round-up: Reds want Joao Pedro

TEAMtalk is aware that Liverpool’s interest in Brighton attacker Joao Pedro is intensifying, with serious thought going into the transfer.

Indeed, the Reds see Pedro as a useful replacement for current striker Darwin Nunez.

Meanwhile, the Reds have reportedly been given the chance to sign Lyon attacker Rayan Cherki, with his agent making an approach to them and Manchester United.

And, Jan Molby has told Liverpool not to play Alexander-Arnold again this season, as the ‘normal lad from Liverpool’ as he was previously branded doesn’t “exist” anymore.

