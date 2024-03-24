Liverpool told ‘the future is bright’ if Xabi Alonso joins as second Reds icon details Anfield ambitions

One of Xabi Alonso's former team-mates has discussed his potential Liverpool return

Former Liverpool striker Fernando Torres has endorsed the club making Xabi Alonso the successor to Jurgen Klopp, while also speaking about his own managerial ambitions.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move for Alonso ever since Klopp announced his decision to leave his role as manager at the end of the season. Liverpool chiefs Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes feel they have a good chance of convincing Alonso to return to Anfield, though there will certainly be competition.

Amid the excellent job Alonso is doing at Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have also set their sights on him.

Plus, Leverkusen have repeatedly insisted that the former midfielder will stay with them for at least another season – his contract does not expire until summer 2026.

Liverpool were handed a major setback on Saturday as Sky Germany claimed that Bayern are best-placed to snare Alonso, should he opt to leave Leverkusen.

Although, there are likely to be several more twists in the coming months before his future is firmly resolved.

Torres, who played with Alonso for both Liverpool and Spain, has now given his verdict on the 42-year-old. He labelled Alonso a ‘fantastic manager’ and insisted ‘the future is bright’, something Liverpool could benefit from if they succeed in their managerial pursuit.

“I think he’s doing great, fantastic player and he is already a fantastic manager,” Torres said (via the Liverpool Echo).

Xabi Alonso now ‘one of the best managers’ – Fernando Torres

“He’s a really nice guy, I’ve got a nice friendship with him and I hope for him all the best.

“We have seen in the Sociedad academy he is doing really good things, now you can see he has become one of the best managers in the world.

“He’s having a fantastic season, not losing a single game and the future is bright for him.”

Torres, who scored for Liverpool Legends during a 4-2 win over Ajax Legends on Saturday, is also on the path to becoming a manager. He is currently working as a youth coach at Atletico Madrid.

When asked about potentially managing Liverpool in the future, the former goalscorer admitted he is ‘trying’, though it will be a tough task.

“This is a big thing, I am just starting, learning and understanding how different it is to be a coach – it’s a completely different thing,” he said.

“Starting from zero, doing the right step – one at a time – I’m trying to be a coach, let’s see if I can do it. But coaching for Liverpool is a different thing, step-by-step.”

