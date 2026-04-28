Liverpool should block a transfer that’s only recently been agreed, according to a prominent reporter who has outlined several reasons as to why.

Liverpool are gearing up for a second successive summer window of major change. Big-name stars like Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez made way last summer, with the likes of Jeremir Frimpong, Milos Kerkez, Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak arriving.

The roughly £450m spend on new recruits hasn’t had the desired effect so far, though with Liverpool on course to qualify for next season’s Champions League, they’re well-placed to go big in the market once again.

A new left-back to replace Andy Robertson will arrive, as will at least one new winger to succeed Mohamed Salah.

The common theme there is Liverpool may well sign superior players compared to what Robertson and Salah are right now, but they’ll lose a boatload of experience.

And with Alisson Becker recently verbally agreeing personal terms with Juventus, the Reds could soon sorely lack for leaders in the dressing room beyond Virgil van Dijk.

The decision on whether to sell or keep Alisson for one more season is up to Liverpool. While Alisson has agreed terms with Juventus, he won’t push to leave if Liverpool want him to continue.

Alisson is contracted to Anfield for one more season, but according to Fabrizio Romano, Juve’s offer would see Alisson sign a two-year deal with an option for a third.

As such, it’s easy to see why Alisson is open to the Juve switch given he’d be assured of at least one extra season at a top European side who regularly compete for major prizes.

But according to the latest from The Athletic’s James Pearce, Liverpool must come to their senses and block Alisson’s exit.

Liverpool must not sell Alisson Becker

Explaining why, Pearce pointed to the experience drain, with Robertson and Salah both on the way out too.

Furthermore, Pearce claimed current No 2, Giorgi Mamardashvili, would benefit greatly from another campaign as Alisson’s understudy.

Pearce noted Liverpool haven’t been totally convinced by the giant Georgian’s displays when deputising for Alisson this term. While his shot-stopping has been exemplary, he’s often been found wanting with his distribution.

The report comes soon after our insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed Liverpool have begun to harbour concerns over whether Mamardashvili is ready to be promoted to No 1 if Alisson goes.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

If the decision to let Alisson join Juventus is taken, it’s our understanding Liverpool would look to sign a new starter, with FC Porto and Portugal ace, Diogo Costa, the primary candidate.

But given Costa wouldn’t come cheaply and there’s no shortage of other signings that must be made, you can also make a financial case as to why Liverpool should simply retain Alisson for one more season.

And if the Reds do take that course of action, Mamardashvili might then develop into the stopper they hoped he’d be and offset the need to sign a new starting goalkeeper when Alisson leaves on a free in 2027.

DON’T MISS: €100m PSG ace becomes TOP Liverpool priority after cruel Yan Diomande transfer blow