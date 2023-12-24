Liverpool told they ‘need’ to beat Chelsea, Arsenal to PL destroyer who’ll solve ‘biggest problem’

Nigel Reo-Coker has told Liverpool that Joao Palhinha is “the one they need” and they must beat Premier League rivals to him to solve their “biggest problem.”

The Reds lost five midfielders from their squad in the summer, and were forced to spend the entire of the window addressing that. That saw them bring in another four midfielders.

Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch all walked through the door.

Each man has done a good job for the Reds, helping them to turn around their fortunes from last season, which saw them finish fifth in the Premier League, to be right within the title race at Christmas.

However, each of those players operates in a similar position, and it’s been noted that a holding-midfielder is what they need.

They have been linked with a number of players in that position throughout the season.

Fluminense midfielder Andre was supposedly the main target a month or so ago. However, it was recently reported that any deal for the Brazilian has ‘collapsed’.

Instead of heading to Anfield, it looks like Andre will instead make the move to Fulham.

Palhinha is the ‘one they need’

Another option is actually from the Cottagers, as Liverpool are reportedly keen on their midfield destroyer Palhinha.

As are a number of the Premier League’s top sides, including Chelsea and Arsenal.

Reo-Coker is of the opinion that Liverpool need to land the midfielder ahead of those sides, given the vital gap he’d fill at Anfield.

“It’s exactly the same sentiment from me, I think Palhinha is the one they need, they need to address that central midfield,” Reo-Coker said on Football Daily.

“That’s been the biggest problem, they need a ball winner who will disrupt play but [is] comfortable to get on the ball and make things happen, that’s been the biggest problem this season.”

Palhinha perfect disrupter

In terms of disrupting play, Palhinha seems the perfect man for the Reds.

The Portuguese midfielder has made the most tackles of anybody in the Premier League this season, with his tally of 78 beating the next highest by 19.

Palhinha made 48 more tackles than the next player on the list in the league last season, with 148, showing he’s head and shoulders above the rest of the league’s midfielders in terms of breaking play up.

As such, it seems he would add the element Liverpool are missing, and round out the midfield nicely.

Whether they can get him is another question, but they’ll hope they’re able to beat their rivals to the snare.

