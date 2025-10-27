Liverpool told shock player they’re missing badly – you’ll NEVER guess who

Liverpool have been told which former player they could desperately do with in their ranks right now and you’re a liar if you say you guessed it first time.

Liverpool’s title defence is over almost before it even began. Five successive wins to start the season has been followed by four successive defeats. Arsenal are the overwhelming favourites to lift their first league title since 2004 and only need one goal each week to win matches. Liverpool, meanwhile, need miracles and even then it’s not enough.

Fitting so many new signings into a starting eleven is never easy at the best of times. Yet many of the new signings are either Premier League-proven or were leading stars in other major European leagues.

In any case, Arne Slot seemingly has no answers on how Liverpool players can finally win a duel once in a while, how they can defend set pieces, how they can defend long balls, or how they can break down a low block.

The dire situation has prompted some to pine for the return of former stars and Liverpool did let a handful of their best and/or most reliable players go over the summer.

Trent Alexander-Arnold defected to Real Madrid, while Luis Diaz is tearing it up at Bayern Munich. From what we’ve seen so far from Giorgi Mamardashvili, he’s a downgrade on the ever-dependable Caoimhin Kelleher.

Yet according to talkSPORT host, Jeff Stelling, the missing piece at Liverpool right now is actually a player they let go back in 2023.

“You know what Liverpool are missing? They’re missing Jordan Henderson,” declared Stelling. “There we go. I am now the leader of the Jordan Henderson fan club.

“Again, he was brilliant. He just controls everything. Brentford had 11 star players out there.”

Henderson, 35, helped Brentford dominate Liverpool all over the park in the 3-2 victory for the Bees on Saturday.

The former Reds captain has proven a masterstroke signing for Keith Andrews’ side after less-than-successful spells with Al-Ettifaq and Ajax.

Henderson was a mighty fine servant during his days at Anfield and captained Liverpool to countless trophies, including both the Premier League and Champions League.

Yet to suggest he’s the answer to all of Liverpool’s problems right now is putting two and two together and getting Q.

With a midfield corps consisting of Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones and the lesser-spotted Wataru Endo, Henderson wouldn’t be starting games if he were in Liverpool right now.

And let’s not forget, Liverpool did win the Premier League title last season without Henderson amongst their ranks.

Latest Liverpool news

In other news, Liverpool are pursuing an unstoppable forward both Manchester United and Tottenham have already bid £50m for.

Elsewhere, the most obvious sign yet a deal Liverpool made in the summer could be reversed and the star sent back has emerged.

Liverpool are 100 percent backing the under-fire Florian Wirtz and are completely dismissing speculation in the media he could be sold after just one season.

VOTE: How many trophies will Liverpool win this season? ⬇️