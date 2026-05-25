A signing that’s been given the full treatment from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has been compared to Brazil legend Kaka, with a report detailing why the Reds’ latest move is a masterstroke.

Liverpool and sporting director, Richard Hughes, were lauded for the business they pulled off last summer. The Reds broke their transfer record when splashing out £116m and then £125m on Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak respectively.

After years of signing good players Liverpool intended to develop into great ones, the belief was they were already buying two finished products.

It’s not quite turned out that way, and last Friday, news broke of Liverpool sealing the signing of a player at the other end of the transfer spectrum.

Colombian journalist, Pipe Sierra, was first to reveal Liverpool had sealed a deal to sign 17-year-old attacking midfielder, Samuel Martinez.

The news was quickly backed up by transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, who gave the deal his signature ‘here we go’ confirmation.

Liverpool sign Samuel Martinez

He wrote on X: “Liverpool agree deal to sign Samuel Martínez from Atletico Nacional, here we go!

“Deal in place for 17 year old Colombian talent to join in 2027, as soon as he turns 18. #LFC anticipate Borussia Dortmund, as @PSierraR revealed. Agreement closed.”

Liverpool are paying Atletico Nacional roughly £750,000 and the youngster will sign a five-year deal. Borussia Dortmund are one of numerous clubs Liverpool beat to the teen’s signature, and he’ll arrive on Merseyside after turning 18 in the summer of 2027.

Now, a report from The Athletic has shed light on precisely why Liverpool acted so decisively for Martinez.

In doing so, they revealed comparisons to former AC Milan, Real Madrid and Brazil icon, Kaka, who was one of the greatest players of his generation and won the Ballon d’Or in 2007.

Liverpool sign Kaka regen

“His lanky frame, upright style of running and deceptive speed in short bursts conjured images of Brazilian legend Kaka,” wrote their analyst, Felipe Cardenas.

“Those characteristics give Martinez a unique profile, particularly for a South American No 10.

“But Colombia continues to produce players who thrive inside the central corridor of the pitch.

“The classic enganche (No 10) is quite simply a playmaking attacking midfielder. Carlos Valderrama, the Colombian visionary midfielder from the 1990s, is still revered as one of the greats in that role.”

After declaring Martinez has “the makings of a gem”, Cardenas detailed what Liverpool scouts saw when he starred at the Under-17 CONMEBOL championship in April.

“Martinez’s side were not billed as favourites, but rather contenders behind traditional youth heavyweights Argentina and Brazil. Colombia, though, immediately impressed.

“The team was fast and direct. And Martinez was at the centre of tactical identity. Now, when watching youth international football, one must keep in mind that it’s teenagers facing teenagers.

“Martinez stood tall, quite literally, among his peers. He showed high endurance and strong technical abilities.

“It’s a subtle trait, but the weight he puts on the ball when making short, medium and long-distance passing was polished.

“He takes calculated risks inside the opponent’s half and tends to look forward rather than laterally when he gains possession.

“Again, he was facing players his own age, but his awareness and intelligence certainly caught the eye of several European clubs in attendance.”

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Martinez himself has also spoken about his style of play.

He said: “The truth is, I like to change the pace going forward, always moving forward, taking on opponents.

“I can keep possession and also help defend because it’s not just about attacking; now you have to defend too. And that’s what I enjoy the most: getting the ball, taking on defenders, and dribbling.”

DON’T MISS: Liverpool get ‘serious’ about signing ‘terrifying’ winger who’ll smash transfer record