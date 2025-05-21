Liverpool have been told to go after Harry Kane

Ally McCoist has told Liverpool to “test the waters” with a move for Harry Kane, as it’s been revealed people should “watch out’ for a move for the striker this summer.

The Reds have just won the Premier League, but without a star striker in their ranks. Mohamed Salah has scored the bulk of their league goals this term (28) while Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz are the only other forwards to pass 10 goals.

Strikers have been rotated, and Gakpo has been the most effective of them, despite not always playing through the middle.

If an elite striker joined Salah in the attack, Liverpool might be essentially unstoppable.

McCoist has told them to try to make the stunning signing of former Tottenham striker Kane.

“Harry Kane, I tell you right now, go and test the waters with him. I genuinely would. How many goals is he scoring at Liverpool?” McCoist said on talkSPORT.

Co-host Jeff Stelling suggested he’d score similar numbers to at Bayern Munich – 38 this season – and also suggested he’s “very happy” with the German giants.

McCoist responded: “I get that, I don’t think there’s any doubt about that, but I tell you what would make him happy, beating Alan Shearer’s record.”

‘Watch out’ for Kane move

TBRFootball transfer insider Graeme Bailey has suggested some feel Kane could indeed be on the move this summer, though those in his camp state nothing is going to happen.

“I am still hearing Harry Kane’s name coming up. We are really going to have a real shuffle of the pack this summer when it comes to strikers. Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United are all looking for strikers,” he said.

“People close to Kane have been asked the question, but say nothing is going to happen – but I can say there are some in football who keep saying watch out for him this summer. I don’t really expect a move, but never say never, this is a crazy market.”

Liverpool are being linked with strikers other than Kane, if they don’t try to get him.

Liverpool round-up: Triple raid planned

Liverpool could pull off a triple raid on Bayer Leverkusen, with Jeremie Frimpong already believed to be theirs, and Florian Wirtz now being worked on as the ‘centre of a new team’.

The third potential Leverkusen signing is centre-back Piero Hincapie, who is said to be the ‘favourite’ to slot in alongside Virgil van Dijk.

Meanwhile, Reds striker Nunez is believed to have greenlit a move to Atletico Madrid.

Winger Diaz has similar thoughts on his own move away from Anfield, to Barcelona, but some ‘heavyweights’ in the Barca dressing are said to be trying to veto the move.

