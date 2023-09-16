Liverpool told they have ‘completed the signing of the year’ as ‘incredible’ star sparkles again at Wolves

Liverpool have been told that they have ‘completed the signing of the year’ after another stunning performance from midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai in the victory over Wolves at Molineux.

The 22-year-old has started all five of Liverpool’s Premier League matches since his arrival in a £60million summer deal from RB Leipzig and played a key role in the Reds temporarily topping the table after the 3-1 away win.

The Hungary international drove Jurgen Klopp’s side forward in the second half as the Reds came from a goal down after a ragged first-half display to eventually snap up all three points.

And speaking after the game, former West Ham and Celtic striker Frank McAvennie was in awe of Szoboszlai’s performance and the business Liverpool have done to get the player on board.

““I wasn’t expecting him to be this good,” McAvennie told Football Insider. “What a player he is – big, athletic, great feet, mobile, two-footed. He’s incredible, everything you could want in a midfielder.

“In fact, he’s so good he could play anywhere. Put him at centre-back and he’d probably deliver a Rolls-Royce performance.

“I haven’t seen a better signing by any club this summer, in the Premier League or anywhere else. He’s an absolute beast and should be huge for Liverpool for a long time.

“They have just completed the signing of the year”.

Szoboszlai set for a rest in Europa League

Szoboszlai is actually one of only three players, along with goalkeeper Alisson and left-back Andrew Robertson, to have completed all five matches so far this season.

However, he may now get a little rest as the Reds prepare for their next match against LASK in the Europa League on Thursday.

Klopp is almost certain to ring the changes for that match ahead of a difficult home game against West Ham on the Sunday.

