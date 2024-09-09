A pundit and journalist have detailed two distinct reasons why Mohamed Salah will signs a contract extension at Liverpool, and the club’s managerial change may actually work in their favour.

Salah is one of three bona fide superstars Liverpool are in danger of losing to free agency at season’s end. The others are Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk.

Despite their advancing age, Van Dijk (33) and Salah (32) remain elite-level stars and both can stake a genuine claim to being the best in their position in world football.

Salah recently raised eyebrows when describing the current campaign as his “last season” at Liverpool.

However, it’s now understood the Egyptian’s “last season” claim simply referred to the obvious – this is the last season he’s contracted to. At no point did Salah say he wants to or will leave Liverpool.

Since those comments in the immediate aftermath of Liverpool’s 3-0 victory over Manchester United, numerous different outlets have reported Salah wants to extend his stay.

Furthermore, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano declared Liverpool and Salah’s camp plan to hold discussions over a new deal.

Football Insider subsequently reported Liverpool hope to iron out an agreement long before the January window opens.

Given Salah would enter the final six months of his deal come January 1, he’d be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas sides once the new year begins.

And according to pundit Ian Wright and journalist Darren Lewis, the likeliest outcome is Salah extends his glittering stay at Anfield.

Salah eyeing records; Liverpool urged to ignore key concern

Speaking to Premier League Productions, Wright suggested Salah will want to break records at Liverpool.

Furthermore, Wright suggested the most obvious concern clubs have regarding clubs giving contracts to older stars does not apply to Salah.

“I get the impression that he’d probably like to stay at Liverpool and break records,” began Wright.

“Let’s say he stays for three years and even if he dropped off in the last year, that’s 10 years of unbelievable service.

“I believe he will probably stay if Liverpool [offer him an extension].

“I know people get very nervy around giving players contracts in their thirties, but I think he’s an exception in the way that he prepares himself and in the way that he plays.”

Klopp exit/Slot arrival enhances Salah likelihood of staying

Journalist Darren Lewis – who counts the Daily Mirror and CNN among those he reports for – concurred with Wright’s assessment.

“I absolutely agree with that,” said Lewis. “He’s 32 but if you look at him his body is like a Greek God, the way he lives his life – he doesn’t drink, he doesn’t smoke, you don’t find him falling out of nightclubs.”

Lewis then offered an interesting perspective on why Jurgen Klopp leaving might actually embolden Salah to stay.

“The interesting thing for me now is that he’s hearing a different voice now,” continued Lewis. “That could be quite key.

“He’s not working under Klopp anymore and if he were to move, it would be you’d imagine for another challenge.

“Well in Arne Slot he has that challenge, [Slot] has different ideas on how to play the game and Salah is at a club where he can win another Champions League, they are absolutely Premier League contenders at the moment.

“So I think he’s at the right place. It wouldn’t surprise me if they were to agree a new deal.

“If not and if he were to go to Saudi Arabia for example, you could see why – speaking his mother tongue out there.

“But he likes his privacy as well and when he goes abroad for the Africa Cup of Nations they treat him obviously as they should do like the superstar that he is. But he doesn’t get that privacy.

“I just wonder if in Liverpool he might feel a bit more comfortable staying at the top level of club football in Europe.”

Which records could Salah break?

Salah already holds a handful of Liverpool records including most goals in European competitions (47), most goals in a debut season (44 – 2017/18) and longest streak of scoring in consecutive games (10 matches), to name just three.

Salah currently sits fifth all-time in Liverpool’s scoring charts with 214 across all competitions. Billy Liddell is fourth (228 goals), Gordon Hodgson third (241), Roger Hunt second (285) and Ian Rush first (346).

Salah could yet rise to third in that list when the current campaign concludes. If signing a two-year extension, for example, he’ll be heavily favoured to rise up to second, though surpassing Rush may be beyond even Salah unless he remains on Merseyside into his late-30s.

Steven Gerrard is Liverpool’s all-time top assist-maker in the Premier League era with 92.

Salah is second on 72 and would fancy his chances of surpassing Gerrard if staying. Of course, Trent Alexander-Arnold (58) will likely surpass both if he commits his long-term future to the club too.

Salah is already Liverpool’s leading league scorer in the Premier League era with 158. Breaking the 200 barrier should be relatively straightforward if penning fresh terms.

From a wider Premier League perspective, Salah sits 10th in the all-time scoring list (160 – two of his goals came for Chelsea) and 15th for assists (72).

Catching Harry Kane (213) in the scoring charts for second place could be possible. Alan Shearer’s mark of 260 looks unassailable.

