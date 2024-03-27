Liverpool told why they’ve made a colossal blunder after Xabi Alonso agrees to replace Jurgen Klopp

Ryan Babel has outlined why Xabi Alonso SHOULD NOT replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield

Former Liverpool forward Ryan Babel has detailed his fear regarding Xabi Alonso succeeding Jurgen Klopp amid claims the Bayer Leverkusen boss has said “yes” to the Reds.

Alonso has emerged as Liverpool’s number one choice to take the hotseat once Klopp brings his nine-year stint to a close this summer.

Sporting’s Ruben Amorim is also admired by the new Reds hierarchy that now contains Michael Edwards as FSG’s CEO of Football and Richard Hughes as sporting director.

Nonetheless, it’s Bayer Leverkusen boss Alonso that is front and centre in Liverpool’s sights. What’s more, TEAMtalk exclusively revealed one month ago that Liverpool have put a three-year contract offer on the table.

Alonso has worked wonders in Germany and has his Leverkusen side on course to lift their first ever top flight title in Germany.

Leverkusen currently sit 10 points clear of Bayern Munich and with just eight games remaining, the title is within reach.

Troubling reports from a Liverpool perspective have emerged over recent days in Germany that claim if Alonso does leave Leverkusen, he’ll choose Bayern. The Bavarian giants are also in the market for a new manager, with Thomas Tuchel stepping away at season’s end.

However, according to beIN sports anchor, Richard Keys, Alonso has privately said “yes” to joining Liverpool.

“As I always say when I share news like this – these big deals can always go wrong,” Keys wrote on his blog. “There’s a lot to go wrong when they’re blue riband, whether it’s a player or coach/manager involved, but my information is that Alonso has decided on Liverpool.

“If I’m a Liverpool fan – that excites me.”

As Keys alluded to, an agreement must still be ironed out. But if Alonso has truly given Liverpool the nod, the biggest hurdle has been overcome.

But according to former Liverpool forward Ryan Babel, the Reds and Alonso may be sleepwalking towards ruin.

Liverpool job could swallow Alonso up

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Babel – who played alongside Alonso during the Rafa Benitez years at Anfield – claimed it’s a case of too much too soon for Alonso.

“I think maybe to replace Klopp, it would be a big risk for him,” said Babel. “Of course, you can see he’s a good manager in the making.

“But the difference with Leverkusen and Liverpool is that with Leverkusen, it’s okay if you do well but with Liverpool, you have to do well. I think it would be better for him to step in at a different time.

“Even though this is the perfect time, I think it will be very difficult and the pressure is very high to replace Klopp.”

Are Babel’s concerns justified?

The type of concern raised by Babel will no doubt have been factored into the equation by Liverpool chiefs.

However, one cannot look past the outrageous job Alonso has done at Leverkusen. Aside from being on the cusp of breaking Bayern’s 11-year stranglehold on the Bundesliga, Leverkusen remain unbeaten across all competitions and could win the DFB Pokal and Europa League too.

Offering insight into the mood at Leverkusen, starting goalkeeper, Lukas Hradecky, recently shed light on Alonso and his impact.

Furthermore, Hradecky appeared to suggest there’s a feeling in the Leverkusen squad that Alonso WILL leave the club as a conquering hero this summer.

“That’s our wish and dream, for him to stay, but no-one would be angry or argue if he wins the Bundesliga and decides to go another route,” said Finland keeper Hradecky.

“We see on a daily basis that he loves to be in Leverkusen. He enjoys Dusseldorf where he lives. From another point of view: How can you make it better than this season?”

Hradecky continued: “There’s a lot to ponder but he’s enough of a gentleman to make the right decision and only he knows what’s best for him.

“But the atmosphere he’s brought in Leverkusen, we didn’t have it before. I think it comes from the way he has experienced football.

“In Madrid, Liverpool – that’s the level we strive for every day. It was here when he came but it’s up here right now. The hype is definitely justified.

“It’s the best Leverkusen team I’ve experienced. We have 18, 19, 20 players – and it doesn’t matter who plays. There are a lot of different tactics. There’s a lot to take in from the opponents’ perspective. It’s hellishly difficult to play against us.”

