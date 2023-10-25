Liverpool have been told that a top Bayern Munich star would ‘love’ a move to Anfield and is exactly the sort of player the Reds need to complete their midfield.

Jurgen Klopp is still said to be looking to add one more to his midfield engine room after numerous exits over the summer and Gabby Agnbonlahor sees no reason why Bayern sensation Jamal Musiala would not make the switch to Merseyside.

Agbonhalor feels that Liverpool are still missing a “top midfielder” and should go all out to land Musiala.

While the former Aston Villa striker has been impressed by what he has seen from Dominik Szoboszlai, the same cannot be said for fellow summer signing Alexis Mac Allister.

Football Insider recently revealed that the Reds have been doing their due diligence on the highly-rated Germany international.

Indeed, Klopp’s men are sounding out a move for the 20-year-old amid rumours about his contract situation in Bavaria.

Musiala has scored twice and added three assists in 10 appearances in all competitions this season, but has struggled for regular starts under Thomas Tuchel.

The former Chelsea starlet was named in the starting XI for Tuesday night’s Champions League game at Galatasaray and rewarded Tuchel with a goal as Bayern ran out 3-1 winners in Turkey.

Agbonlahor can see Musiala at Liverpool

And when asked if Liverpool could attract Musiala, who remains under contract until 2026, to Anfield, Agbonlahor was bullish on their chances.

He told Football Insider: “100%. If I look at Liverpool and their team – Szoboszlai and Mac Allister. Mac Allister hasn’t performed yet, for me.

“I think they’re missing one more top midfielder in there.

“Musiala is the kind of player that could win the Ballon d’Or, but I don’t think it’s possible at Bayern Munich.

“Germany aren’t great at the moment either, so for him to win it – does he have to be in the Premier League or in La Liga with Real Madrid?

“I think it’s something the player would love to do. He knows England well.

“But every club in the world will be looking at him. When he’s on the pitch, he makes things happen – we saw that against Man United.

“He had Casemiro chasing shadows.

“Musiala is going to cost a lot, but it’s so exciting. What a top player.”

Liverpool are back in action on Thursday evening when they take on French side Toulouse in the Europa League.

