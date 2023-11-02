Liverpool tracking super-talented Inter star as rumours of Real Madrid move for Klopp favourite intensify

Liverpool are reportedly keeping a close watch on Inter Milan star Denzel Dumfries as a possible replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold and amid concerns the homegrown star may have to be sold by Jurgen Klopp.

Alexander-Arnold is one of the first names on the Liverpool teamsheet, having first made his debut as a raw 18-year-old back in 2016 and in the early days of Klopp’s Anfield reign. Having gone on to make 284 appearances for his hometown team, Alexander-Arnold has evolved into one of the Premier League’s leading goal creators.

Indeed, as it stands he has contributed to some 83 goals (67 assists and 16 goals) during his time in the Reds’ first team. As well as boasting a win percentage rate of 66.9%, Alexander-Arnold has won six major trophies with the club, as well as being nominated for the Ballon d’or in both 2019 and 2022.

And with the player somewhat reinvented of late as an inverted full-back, come creative midfielder, it is easy to see why the player is hugely appreciated by both his supporters and Klopp.

However, Alexander-Arnold’s deal at Liverpool is currently due to expire in summer 2025, with just 17 months remaining on that arrangement by the time the January window opens for business. It has been stated that talks over a new deal are already underway with reports last month suggesting an agreement worth around £200,000 a week between the player and Liverpool close to being finalised.

But a month down the line there has been no official statement from Liverpool and reports in Italy have stated the club, under instruction from Klopp, are starting to make contigency plans on the off-chance that Alexander-Arnold moves elsewhere.

Liverpool watching Dumfries as possible Alexander-Arnold replacement

Indeed, the 21-times capped England player has a whole host of admirers from overseas, with both Barcelona and Real Madrid among the sides reportedly keen on his services.

Barca, for their part, appear to have found a fix to their long-standing right-back issues having brought in Joao Cancelo on a season’s loan from Manchester City. The Portuguese has made a significant impact at the Nou Camp and Barca will reportedly do their utmost to push through his permanent signing at the end of the season, and possibly even as soon as January.

By contrast, Real Madrid are yet to find a permanent solution for the position, and it’s suggested they could look to step up their push to sign Alexander-Arnold as a result.

Ultimately, and if he does not sign an extension to his deal at Anfield, Liverpool could be forced to sell should a sizeable offer come their way in 2024 – potentially giving Real hopes of a future deal.

Alexander-Arnold, for his part, has given no indication he is looking to leave, so his exit, even some months into the future, would come as a big surprise.

Nonetheless, Calciomercato reports that, on the off-chance that Alexander-Arnold does end up winding his contract down, Liverpool are keeping tabs on Dumfries as a possible successor.

The 27-year-old is rated as one of Serie A’s elite stars and would come with a hefty price tag to boot. Operating as either a wing-back or as a full-back, Dumfries has shown his effectiveness this season with two goals and three assists from 10 appearances for Inter Milan so far this season.

It’s claimed Inter would be seeking around €50m (£43.6m) to sell Dumfries in 2024 and it’s reported that Liverpool will need to act fast with the 49-times capped Netherlands international also retaining the interest of Manchester United and Chelsea, with the pair both willing to rival Liverpool for Dumfries’ signature if there is any indication Inter could sell.

