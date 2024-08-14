Liverpool have agreed the transfer of a highly sought after midfielder and the full details in what may be a surprise move to many have emerged.

The headlines at Anfield over the past week have been dominated by what now appears to be Liverpool’s failed attempts to sign Martin Zubimendi.

The 25-year-old did reportedly give Richard Hughes his word that he would say yes to Liverpool. However, a last-gasp attempt by Real Sociedad to convince Zubimendi to stay worked wonders.

Rather than sign the next best option, both the Times and Daily Mail claimed Liverpool have abandoned their quest to sign a new No 6 this summer.

As such, it will come as a surprise to many to learn Liverpool have agreed to part ways with a midfielder of their own which will leave new manager Arne Slot a man light in central areas.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano and top Liverpool source Paul Joyce both confirmed the Reds have accepted RB Salzburg’s bid for Bobby Clark.

The 20-year-old is by no means a regular starter for Liverpool, though he did prove his worth during the middle stages of the 2023/24 season at a time when Jurgen Klopp’s side were riddled with injuries.

Clark – recently described as making ‘rapid progress’ by the Athletic’s Liverpool expert James Pearce – also played 48 minutes in the League Cup final victory over Chelsea.

Nonetheless, Liverpool have seen fit to part ways with the 20-year-old who barring any late hitches, will reunite with Pep Lijnders in Salzburg. Lijnders was installed as Salzburg boss in May after previously serving as Klopp’s assistant at Anfield.

The Athletic recently reported Clark was courting interest from not only RB Salzburg, but also four Championship sides including promotion favourites Leeds United.

The others were Sheffield United, Norwich City and Coventry City, though it’s Salzburg who have won the transfer race.

Full details in Bobby Clark transfer

The bid Liverpool have accepted is worth £10m and Fabrizio Romano confirmed two key clauses have been included in the agreement.

Taking to X, the trusted reporter stated: “Bobby Clark leaves Liverpool to join Pep Lijnders at RB Salzburg, here we go!

“Fee £10m and 17.5 percent sell-on clause as package… Liverpool will also have right of first refusal.”

The right of first refusal means Liverpool must be informed if Salzburg accept a bid for Clark in the future. If they did, Liverpool would then have the chance to re-sign Clark before a sale can be finalised.

The 17.5 percent sell-on clause would also make re-signing Clark at a later date cheaper than it otherwise would have been.

Alternatively, if Salzburg sell Clark in the future and Liverpool don’t make a move, the Reds would collect a second windfall.

Liverpool agree personal terms with LaLiga ace

Many Liverpool fans will be raising their eyebrows at the club selling another player at a time when new arrivals are few and far between.

Indeed, Liverpool haven’t signed replacements for Joel Matip and Thiago Alcanatara who both left via free agency.

Furthermore, Fabio Carvalho was recently sold to Brentford for a package worth £27.5m (including add-ons).

However, the Reds are making progress on one particular arrival, with an agreement on personal terms struck with Valencia goalkeeper, Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The latest on that move – including how much a deal will cost, how Bournemouth fit into the equation and what the move means for Alisson Becker and Caoimhin Kelleher – can be found here.

