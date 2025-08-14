A Liverpool star would reportedly ‘not be opposed’ to a Barcelona move after talks, and that could derail the chances of Real Madrid landing him.

The Reds have mobilised on the signings of two centre-backs this summer. Their latest signing will be Giovanni Leoni, as the Parma central defender has completed part of his medical, after his club agreed to sell him to Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi has agreed to head to Anfield, with the Reds hopeful they can come to an agreement with the Eagles.

Centre-back signings have been necessary given the sale of Jarell Quansah and the potential departure of Ibrahima Konate, who is out of contract in 2026 and has sides courting him now.

According to a report from Sempre Barca, Barcelona have ‘held preliminary talks’ with the entourage of the French defender.

During the talks, it has been revealed that Konate would ‘not be opposed to the idea’ of joining the LaLiga giants.

Barca threaten to derail Real Madrid plans

That could put a spanner into Real Madrid’s plans, as Los Blancos are keen on signing Konate.

They had been sniffing around the centre-back this summer, but it was revealed of late that Liverpool will not sell him.

With Konate’s contract up in a year’s time, though, that could play into Real’s hands, as the Spanish giants have made a number of free transfer signings for big players in recent seasons, with Kylian Mbappe and Trent Alexander-Arnold notable examples.

A Daily Mail report of late stated: ‘Real Madrid have been alert to Konate’s situation as they ponder signing him as a free agent next year should Liverpool fail to agree new terms. Other European clubs are also monitoring developments with the 26-year-old.’

But if Barca also wait out the last year of Konate’s contract – after the report quoted a £43million fee for this summer – then Real could be in danger of losing out to their rivals.

Liverpool round-up: Elliott could leave

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott has been linked with the exit all summer, and with Tottenham moving on Eberechi Eze, it’s been reported Crystal Palace could look to raid the Reds for him.

The report suggests a £40million fee is to be demanded by the Anfield outfit.

Meanwhile, Liverpool were threatened by Manchester United for Giovanni Leoni, with ‘late interested’ reported at Old Trafford.

And with it known Newcastle will not sell Alexander Isak to the Reds before they have found a replacement, things could be falling into place.

Insider Alex Crook said: “Some dominoes are starting to fall into place. Bournemouth are looking for a replacement for Dango Ouattara. That would enable Ouattara to join Brentford and free up Yoane Wissa to make that move to Newcastle.”

