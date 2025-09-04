Liverpool are looking at a Bayern Munich star to replace Mohamed Salah

A Liverpool move for a Bayern Munich forward can reportedly not be ruled out as the Reds may put him ‘right at the top of their shopping list’ to replace Mohamed Salah.

The Reds’ attack has had essentially a complete makeover during the summer. After winning the Premier League last term, they have signed Hugo Ekitike, Alexander Isak, and sold Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez while Diogo Jota unfortunately passed in a car accident.

It could well be that Liverpool field an attack this season in which Mohamed Salah is the only non-new signing.

However, he won’t be at Anfield forever, and the Reds are getting ready for a time without the 246-goal and 114-assist attacker.

In a Q&A for the Daily Mail, journalist Lewis Steele has suggested Michael Olise is the man being looked at to take Salah’s place.

He wrote: ‘As for Michael Olise, I certainly cannot rule that one out. They want a long-term Mohamed Salah replacement in the next summer or two and the early noises are that Bayern Munich’s former Crystal Palace star Olise could be right at the top of their shopping list.

‘We can’t say too much more than that yet but could be one to watch…’

That matches up with information from a Bayern sources on August 27, who said Olise was seen as the ‘ideal replacement’ for Salah.

It was also suggested that the German outfit would be open to the winger’s sale, knowing the fee he could bring.

How will Salah’s future play out?

Salah penned a two-year contract extension in recent months, meaning he’s due to be a Liverpool player until 2027.

However, it is not guaranteed that he’ll remain at Anfield through his whole contract.

After interest from the Saudi Pro League prior to the Egyptian superstar penning his new deal at Liverpool, Salah revealed he’s still on good terms with the Saudis.

“My relationship with people there [in Saudi Arabia] is still good and ongoing. There were serious negotiations to sign me,” he said.

That suggests they could yet come after the Liverpool man at some point.

Liverpool round-up: Guehi deal still on

After they failed to land Marc Guehi in the latter stages of the summer window, it’s been suggested Liverpool are going back for him, with a £10million discount.

It’s reported that the Reds ‘will reignite’ their chase in January, in order to stave off interest from other clubs.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are one of three sides who are looking to present danger to Brighton for centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke, in the event they look to go in another direction from Guehi.

And Salah has stated Harvey Elliott will do ‘big things’ at Aston Villa after moving there from Anfield.

