Giovanni Leoni was the subject of late interest from Manchester United

Manchester United have reportedly shown ‘late interest’ in the signing of a player who Liverpool have advanced in a permanent transfer for.

The Reds have followed signings in wide defence, goalkeeper, attacking midfield and striker with attempts to improve their centre-back spots. They lost Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen this summer and there’s speculation Real Madrid could prise Ibrahima Konate away.

As such, Liverpool have locked their sights on Marc Guehi and Giovanni Leoni.

After reports suggested personal terms had been agreed for both men, Fabrizio Romano revealed Leoni’s deal had been agreed by all parties, and it’s widely reported he’ll command a £26million fee.

Liverpool did not secure the signing of the centre-back – whose medical has been ongoing – uncontested, though.

According to The Times, the Premier League champions have ‘fended off interest’ from a few clubs. In Italy, there were AC Milan and Inter Milan, while in the Premier League, Manchester United and Newcastle are said to have ‘shown late interest’.

But Leoni’s desire to head to Anfield was unwavering.

Leoni needed no convincing

Liverpool’s signing of the Parma centre-back came quickly, as a report on August 13 stated they ‘want him now’.

Leoni himself seems to have been in the same boat, as the report stated he ‘never needed any convincing’ to join, suggesting he wasn’t looking anywhere else.

For former Italy manager Arrigo Sacchi, it is a shame that the centre-back will not remain in his home country.

He said: ‘It makes me a little angry. Let me explain: I’m happy that an Italian player is receiving praise from a major club like Liverpool, but I wish AC Milan or Inter, Juventus, or Napoli were competing for his transfer, not a foreign club.

‘I’m told: Italian teams don’t have the same financial resources as English clubs. Absolutely true, but I add: why hasn’t the football product been exploited here like in England? Why is it so complicated to buy a €40million (£34.5m) defender for an Italian club, and yet Liverpool doesn’t flinch?’

Liverpool round-up: Isak swap could bear fruit

After their latest £110million offer for Newcastle striker Alexander Isak was turned down, Liverpool have been told by Keith Wyness that a swap could be the way to go.

He said: “The one thing that I think could rescue this, if Liverpool still want him, is a player swap plus the £120m. That, I think, is a doable deal that may work.”

The dominoes could be falling for Newcastle to sell the Swede to Liverpool – something they won’t do until they’ve signed a replacement – as insider Alex Crook has revealed movement in the chain.

“Bournemouth are looking for a replacement for Dango Ouattara. That would enable Ouattara to join Brentford and free up Yoane Wissa to make that move to Newcastle,” he said.

