A Liverpool star has rejected the chance to complete a transfer that would have netted the Reds €60m, with a report revealing what Arne Slot’s side plan to do next.

Liverpool remain active on both the arrivals and exits fronts in the final 30 hours of the window. Monday evening’s 7pm deadline is fast approaching and around half a dozen deals could still be completed.

Kostas Tsimikas is heading to Roma on a straight loan for the 2025/26 campaign. RB Leipzig maintain interest in signing Harvey Elliott to replace Xavi Simons who joined Tottenham.

Elsewhere, Joe Gomez has been the subject of an official bid from AC Milan. Liverpool are open to selling Gomez if Marc Guehi arrives from Crystal Palace.

But according to a fresh update from Defensa Central, Liverpool recently had the chance to offload Ibrahima Konate instead of Gomez.

Konate is in the final year of his contract and is a concrete target for Real Madrid if he becomes a free agent next summer.

But per the report, an unnamed Saudi Arabian side sought to steal a march on Real Madrid and sign Konate right now.

It’s claimed a bid worth €60m was put forward for the centre-back. Liverpool are said to have considered cashing in, but the decision was taken out of their hands when Konate himself rejected the opportunity to leave.

Accordingly, Konate to Saudi Arabia is ‘not going ahead’ and what happens next was also detailed in the piece…

What happens next with Konate?

Reporter Ben Jacobs confirmed earlier in August that Liverpool are still attempting to tie Konate down to a new and improved contract.

Defensa Central backed up those claims, stating Liverpool’s ‘main objective’ is extending Konate’s stay beyond 2026.

However, if discussions over a new deal do not yield a breakthrough, the report claimed Liverpool ‘won’t rule out doing everything possible to sell him in January.’

At present, Liverpool have Virgil van Dijk, Konate, Gomez and Giovanni Leoni on the books in the centre-back position.

If Guehi joins, Gomez is expected to depart, meaning Liverpool would still have four centre-backs available to Slot and not five.

As such, it appears unlikely in the extreme Konate would be sold in January unless a direct replacement arrived at the same time.

