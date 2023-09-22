Liverpool transfer not what Klopp hoped, as top source names three players worsening the issue

Why Fabio Carvalho’s loan spell with RB Leipzig is not going as Liverpool would’ve hoped has been revealed, with a top source pointing the finger at three players.

Liverpool’s desire to land Carvalho spanned two separate transfer windows back in 2022. The Reds initially tried to sign the former Fulham attacker in January, though were made to wait until the summer before completing their coup.

Carvalho’s arrival was met with excitement at Anfield on the back of a series of stellar displays in Fulham’s promotion-winning campaign.

Carvalho scored 10 goals, provided eight assists, and was a constant menace to defences during a season in which Fulham scored 106 goals in the Championship alone.

However, the Portugal Under-21 international – who cost the Reds a package totalling £7.7m – endured an underwhelming first season on Merseyside.

His injury time winner against Newcastle was a definite highlight. However, beyond that there was little else to shout about. In fact, Carvalho racked up just 638 minutes of game-time across all competitions last term.

RB Leipzig came calling over the summer and after seeing a £10m bid rejected, settled for taking Carvalho on loan.

The Bundesliga side had initially hoped to include an option to buy, though Liverpool refused. The Reds got their way when a straight loan crossed the line on June 30.

However, Carvalho’s struggles have followed him to Germany, with just three substitute appearances made thus far. Carvalho has not made it off the bench in Leipzig’s other three contests this season.

Now, BILD’s head of sport, Christian Falk, has explained why Carvalho can’t seem to catch a break in Leipzig.

Leipzig fully stocked in Carvalho’s position

Falk claimed the position Leipzig boss Marco Rose wants Carvalho to play as a left-sided attacker is blocked by Spain international Dani Olmo.

Olmo is currently sidelined through injury, though Rose has instead turned to experience over youth in a decision that has not gone in Carvalho’s favour.

“In Fabio Carvalho’s position, Dani Olmo normally plays,” explained Falk. “He’s injured but there are other more experienced players available like Emil Forsberg and Christoph Baumgartner, so it’s not easy for him.

“It’s hard for him at the moment, as there’s plenty of competition.”

Stuttering loan not what Liverpool envisioned

Sitting on the bench is the last thing Liverpool had in mind when sanctioning Carvalho’s loan.

Falk went on to suggest a chance in the starting line-up could be on the horizon, though in far from ideal circumstances.

“Marco Rose will rotate his team in the coming matches and everyone thinks Carvalho will get his chance in the starting-XI when Leipzig play Wehen Wiesbaden in the DFB Pokal.”

Wehen Wiesbaden are currently in the second tier on German football.

