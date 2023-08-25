Liverpool transfer ruined as Bundesliga side torch defender approach, have ‘no interest’ in sale

Liverpool have seen their pursuit of Piero Hincapie ruined, as Bayer Leverkusen have reportedly blocked their approach and have ‘no interest’ in selling the defender.

The Reds have favoured signing midfielders this summer. That’s unsurprising given five midfield players have walked out the door at Anfield so far on a permanent basis.

That starters Jordan Henderson and Fabinho both left meant Jurgen Klopp needed to recruit in that area. He did so early in the window with Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Liverpool then spent the next few weeks trying and failing to convince midfield stars to move. Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia were top targets, though the pair both decided to join Chelsea instead.

The Reds settled on Wataru Endo from Stuttgart, and while they may still be in the mix for a midfielder, have moved onto defensive targets.

It’s been reported they’re in the mix for Leverkusen centre-back Hincapie, given he has ‘admirers’ within Anfield.

That’s framed as a potential revenge move on Tottenham. Indeed, the Reds had apparently considered Micky van de Ven, but Spurs managed to snare him ahead of them.

But the north London outfit have also looked at Hincapie this summer, so the Reds could get level with that transfer if they’re able to make it happen.

Leverkusen block Hincapie transfer attempts

However, it seems they’re out of luck in yet another pursuit this window. Indeed, Football Insider reports Leverkusen have ‘blocked an approach’ from Liverpool for the centre-back.

It’s said they’ve told Klopp’s side the player is ‘not for sale’ and further to that they have ‘no interest’ in selling him this summer at all.

With it suggested Liverpool want ‘cover and competition’ for Virgil van Dijk in the heart of the defence, they’ll have to keep looking, as it sounds like there’s no chance of convincing Leverkusen to sell Hincapie.

That seems to be what they’re doing, as the report states they are ‘ready to pursue alternative targets’.

Perr Schuurs is mentioned as somebody the Reds have interest in, having watched him in action recently.

Reds pulling power is low

Whether they’d be able to convince Torino into a sale is another question. Liverpool have struggled throughout the window to convince sides to sell and players to leave.

Caicedo was a prime example; they had a £110million agreement with Brighton, but the midfielder ripped that up and chose Chelsea instead.

What’s more, Liverpool signed both Mac Allister and Szoboszlai by triggering their release clauses, and may have found those deals much harder without that help.

They’ve now been shut down in attempts to sign Hincapie. At present, after finishing fifth in the league last term, meaning they’ll play Europa League competition this season rather than Champions League, their pulling power is not at all high.

They’ll hope that changes if they begin to climb back up towards the top of the league.

