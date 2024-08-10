Liverpool need not worry about a Spanish giant poaching one of their finest stars this summer after an alternative deal was completed, though the player’s starting role may no longer be assured, according to reports.

Liverpool are the only Premier League side yet to make a single signing this window. However, that could soon change if the Reds can convince Martin Zubimendi to swap the Basque region for Merseyside.

The latest reports from Spain state Real Sociedad will attempt to torpedo the move by offering to make Zubimendi one of the two highest paid players at the club.

Real Sociedad are adopting the same approach with Mikel Merino who has already agreed personal terms with Arsenal.

However, the expectation is and continues to remain Zubimendi will say yes to Liverpool. If given the green light, Liverpool could trigger the player’s €60m release clause or attempt to negotiate a deal from scratch with their Spanish counterparts.

Aside from Zubimendi, many of the headlines regarding Liverpool’s window so far have related to exits.

Marseille failed with a bid to sign Wataru Endo, while Liverpool have rejected multiple bids from Bundesliga sides for Sepp van den Berg.

Southampton’s attempts to sign Fabio Carvalho have also been rebuffed, while Trent Alexander-Arnold is wanted at Real Madrid and links between Luis Diaz and Barcelona persistently popped up.

Luis Diaz staying after Barcelona complete €62m signing

Diaz, 27, has been a regular starter ever since his arrival from FC Porto two-and-a-half years ago.

The Colombian livewire is a defender’s worst nightmare on his day, though Liverpool’s confirmed interest in Anthony Gordon had indicated a Diaz sale was possible.

Repeated stories out of Spain claimed Barcelona could and perhaps would move for Diaz. The lure of joining one of Spain’s big two is often difficult for South American players to ignore.

However, according to updates from the Liverpool Echo and Spanish outlet AS, Diaz will not be leaving Liverpool any time soon.

Barcelona had initially attempted to sign Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao. Once that move fell away, Barca turned their attention to Dani Olmo rather than Diaz.

Olmo completed a €62m move to the Camp Nou on Friday and the reports state that move has laid to rest the chances of Diaz joining Barcelona before the August 30 deadline.

Diaz could surrender starting role

However, Diaz may no longer be guaranteed the starting role in his favoured left wing position – even if Gordon remains with Newcastle.

On the back of Cody Gakpo’s exploits for the Netherlands at Euro 2024, AS suggest it could be he and not Diaz who Dutch boss Slot favours.

Gakpo was primarily used out of position at centre-forward by Jurgen Klopp and not to any great effect.

However, Gakpo’s best position is on the left wing – where he played at PSV Eindhoven – and is it from the left where he notched three goals at Euro 2024 to finish the competition as joint-top scorer.

Furthermore, Carvalho has been entrusted with starting on the right wing in pre-season while Gakpo and Diaz recuperated from their exertions at Euro 2024 and the Copa America respectively.

Carvalho has looked a man on a mission and scored against both Arsenal and Man Utd in Liverpool’s last two friendlies.

As such, while Diaz is set to stay, he now faces a battle to establish himself as Slot’s go-to option on the left side.

