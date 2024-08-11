Liverpool transfer update leaves Slot breathing huge sigh of relief over incredible Anfield star

Arne Slot is desperate to keep Trent Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool

Liverpool have reportedly made progress over talks to keep a top star at Anfield this summer amid continued links to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Arne Slot’s first pre-season in charge of the Reds after taking over from club legend Jurgen Klopp has been incredibly quiet so far with not a single signing made.

In fact, the main focus of attention has been on keeping the likes of Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has been linked with moves to Saudi Arabia and Spain respectively.

Talented youngster Fabio Carvalho looks like being the latest Anfield exit, though, as he closes in a switch to Premier League rivals Brentford.

DON’T MISS – Every centre-back linked with a move to Liverpool this summer, including Everton star, Arne Slot favourite

However, it looks like there is a breakthrough in Liverpool‘s bid to keep England star Alexander-Arnold on Merseyside and out of the clutches of Madrid.

Football Insider reports that progress has been made over contract talks with the 25-year-old and that there is confidence on both sides that an agreement will be reached within the next few months.

Alexander-Arnold is reportedly in line for a ‘huge’ pay rise and a deal that reflects his status as one of the Premier League’s outstanding performers.

The versatile defender has entered the final year of his current contract at Anfield and has attracted strong interest from Real, who had been tipped to sign him on a free transfer next year.

Slot desperate to keep TAA on board

FI sources report that Slot is ‘desperate’ not to see Alexander-Arnold leave the club for free and even regards him as the future captain when Virgil van Dijk eventually departs.

Alexander-Arnold is a product of the Liverpool academy and first joined the club in 2004 at just six years of age, before eventually making his senior debut aged 18.

He has gone on to make 310 appearances for Liverpool, winning a Premier League title, a Champions League, an FA Cup, two EFL Cups and the Club World Cup during that time.

It’s also reported that Alexander-Arnold is in no rush to walk away from the club, although interest from Real and other elite European sides has emerged with a view to signing one of the top talents in European football for nothing in 2025.

FI adds that Bellingham’s close relationship with England teammate Jude Bellingham is expected to play a part in his decision, with the 15-time Champions League winners targeting their next major “Galactico” signing.

Liverpool start the new Premier League season with a trip to newly-promoted Ipswich Town on Saturday August 17.

READ NEXT – Liverpool ‘sensation’ poised for huge year after dazzling Slot, as new Salah verdict emerges