Liverpool transfers: Ambitious Slot plots stunning Chelsea raid for star Klopp would’ve loved

Arne Slot is reportedly chasing a left-footed defender for Liverpool, and he, like Jurgen Klopp did before him, wants to sign Chelsea man Levi Colwill.

A lot of sides do not have a defender that is better suited to the left side than their centre-back partner. A lot of the time, clubs have a host of good right-footed centre-backs.

That has been the case at Liverpool for years, with Virgil van Dijk tending to play on the left side of the defence given his quality, while one of Ibrahima Konate, Joel Matip and Jarrel Quansah taking up the other spot.

But Matip is set to leave the club, and after a third-placed finish, the Reds will want to improve at the back anyway.

That’s especially true given there’s a new manager at the helm in the form of Slot.

Reports that he’s looking at some big-name players are circling.

It seems he’s ready to recruit from another big side within the Premier League for the centre-back position.

Slot wants Colwill at Liverpool

According to Daily Mail reporter Kieran Gill, the manager ‘likes’ Colwill.

He suggests that the Chelsea man is the left-sided centre-back the new Reds boss would like to sign.

Slot’s interest in the Blues man follows on from previous Liverpool attempts to sign him.

Indeed, they were heavily linked with a move for him in January, though Chelsea’s stance on the sale meant there was essentially no point in trying.

It seems that stance has remained the same, as Gill reveals the Londoners want Colwill ‘to stay this summer’.

He’s under contract until 2029 and that can have another year added onto it.

Slot and Klopp in agreement

That may not stop Slot, given he’s in agreement with the previous Liverpool regime regarding going after Colwill.

It was suggested when Jurgen Klopp’s Reds were in the mix for him that he was a fit as a centre-back, not left-back, where he played a lot for Chelsea last season.

But Slot is said to want him due to the fact he’s ‘versatile’, so while it’s likely he’ll be utilised as a left centre-back, he could also fill in at left-back on occasion, with Slot likely to line up with four defenders.

