Liverpool transfers: Desperate star tasks agent with securing Euro giant move

Thiago Alcantara will soon be let go by Liverpool

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara is worried his career could go downhill when he leaves Anfield and has reportedly urged his agent to find him a suitable move, with two Italian giants interested.

Thiago’s importance to Liverpool has fallen massively in the last two seasons, mainly due to injury woes. Last term, he was restricted to 28 appearances after suffering from hamstring and hip problems.

The central midfielder’s issues have gone from bad to worse this campaign, as he has featured just once as a result of further hip and muscle injuries.

On March 21, it emerged that Liverpool will not be renewing the contracts of Thiago, Joel Matip and Adrian, instead allowing all three players to leave on free transfers this summer.

As per an update from Football Insider, Thiago has demanded his agent finds him a new club in the coming weeks, with it looking likely that he has already played his last game for Liverpool.

The 33-year-old is concerned that his persistent injury problems will put most of his potential suitors off. As such, he wants his agent to ramp up the search for a new club so that he knows where he will be playing next season.

Thiago is likely to receive lucrative offers from both Turkey and Saudi Arabia, though he would rather stay at the top level by joining a club in Europe’s big five leagues.

Thiago could be in luck, as Serie A titans Inter Milan and Juventus have both earmarked him as a potential summer signing.

Thiago to leave Liverpool for Italy?

Despite being born in Italy, Thiago has never actually played in Serie A, having won major trophies at Barcelona and Bayern Munich before arriving on Merseyside in September 2020.

The Spain international is not the only player who will leave Anfield in the summer. As mentioned previously, Matip and Adrian will be let go, while Caoimhin Kelleher will push for a transfer as he wants to become a No 1 goalkeeper elsewhere.

There is also uncertainty surrounding Liverpool talisman Mo Salah, as he remains a top target for Saudi clubs. Should Liverpool end up selling Salah, then they have been urged to replace him with a Serie A hitman.

