Liverpool transfers: Ederson ready for Reds switch in very encouraging sign to Slot revolution

Ederson is willing to move to Liverpool and join Arne Slot's revolution

Atalanta midfielder Ederson has reportedly given Liverpool optimism about being able to strike a deal, as he is open-minded about moving to the club.

In his first summer as the Reds boss, Arne Slot will want to make some big transfers to ensure the club can compete for titles. Last season, they came third in the Premier League, but fell back from the title chase late on.

Slot has identified a number of top players that he’d like to bring to the club.

One of which would improve upon a position – defensive midfield – that Jurgen Klopp was unable to source a good addition for when he signed four midfielders last summer.

That man is Atalanta’s Ederson – Liverpool have been linked with him regularly over the past few months.

In mid June, it was confirmed that contact had been made with the midfielder’s camp.

Further to that, it was stated a £38million bid would be coming from the Reds.

But it seems that no bid came, and speculation over the transfer has died out somewhat.

DON’T MISS: Eight Liverpool transfer targets at 2024 Copa America as Arne Slot eyes influx of talent

Ederson ready for Liverpool move

But since Thiago Alcantara’s departure and subsequent retirement from football, it seems the Reds’ desire to recruit in the midfield will now increase.

And Slot has been given a lot of confidence over the ability to sign Ederson.

Indeed, according to GIVEMESPORT, the midfielder himself has given Liverpool confidence that it’s possible.

That’s as he’s said to be open-minded over a move to Anfield this summer.

That he’s refused to rule out the possibility of leaving Atalanta may prompt the Reds to finally move on Ederson, knowing it could now be an easy snare.

Liverpool not mobilising yet

However, the Reds are not yet moving for the midfielder.

Indeed, the report states they have opted against signing him at this stage.

But with their attention firmly on signing a defensive-midfield player, whether or not that is to change upon learning Ederson’s stance remains to be seen.

READ MORE: Liverpool midfield targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2024 transfer window