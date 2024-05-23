Liverpool transfers: Fowler tells Slot he’d love Aston Villa, Newcastle strikers to end Mane ‘headache’ finally

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler has stated he would “genuinely like” to see Ollie Watkins or Alexander Isak at the club, as they could finally end the Sadio Mane “headache”.

Mane left Anfield two years ago, and his replacements have not shown the consistency that he did. Darwin Nunez just had his best season in front of goal of his two with the club, netting 18 times in all competitions.

That followed a first season in which he netted 15 times. Neither of those comes close to Mane’s final season tally of 23 before leaving for Bayern Munich.

While Luis Diaz is possibly the most talented Liverpool forward other than Mohamed Salah, consistency has also been a burden for him, and Cody Gakpo has gotten nowhere close to where the Reds expected to be.

A lack of contributions compared to the sides around them meant that the Anfield outfit slipped to third in the Premier League by the end of the season. They scored 86 Premier League goals, while both Arsenal and Manchester City went past 90.

Fowler feels it was evident in the latter stages of the season that Liverpool need to recruit more quality up top.

West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus has been linked with a move, though Fowler feels another two Premier League forwards should be on new manager Arne Slot’s radar.

“In the last six weeks or so, it has become evident that Liverpool need a player who can change things and make their attack more varied when it isn’t happening for them. I’m not saying that Kudus is that catalyst, however,” Fowler said.

Fowler wants Watkins, Isak at Liverpool

The pair of players Fowler would like to see pursued are Aston Villa and Newcastle forwards Watkins and Isak.

“Would [Kudus] make the club better? He would make the squad better, there is no doubt about that and he is an exciting player. There are two players I would genuinely like to see at the club; Ollie Watkins and Alexander Isak,” he said.

The pair have led their respective sides to great positions in recent seasons. Watkins has never failed to at least score 10 Premier League goals in a campaign, and reached his best tally of 19 this term, along with a league-high 13 assists, as Villa came fourth.

Isak, coming off the back of a fourth-placed Newcastle season, in which he scored 10 goals in 22 games – he was injured for a while – ended as the league’s third-highest scorer with 21 goals, as his Magpies side came seventh.

Both would surely add to Liverpool’s quality up top and help them compete with the likes of Arsenal and City.

Isak could end Mane headache

Fowler seemingly feels that Isak is the better option, as he thinks has an air of Mane about him.

“I think Watkins has just signed a new deal, but I’ve got a lot of time for him and I think he is brilliant. Isak, for me, reminds me of Sadio Mane as well. I don’t want to put things in people’s heads, but I think he would be a good fit,” Fowler added.

“There’s a bit of a Sadio Mane headache still at Liverpool and I can see a bit of Mane in Isak, in all honesty.”

Filling the void that Mane left a couple of years ago would certainly be ideal if Mohamed Salah is to depart amid a strong push from the Saudi Pro League, and while Fowler feels the Egyptian will go at some point, he hopes it’s not this summer.

“He has not played well since January, but he’s still scored goals. For me, you have got to keep him, but there will be a point where he has to go,” he said.

