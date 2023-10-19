Liverpool transfers: German source sheds light on £175m double swoop for Musiala, Sane

Yet another source has confirmed Liverpool are interested in Bayern Munich superstars Jamal Musiala and Leroy Sane, and news from Germany has shed light on the double coup that is intertwined with Mohamed Salah’s potential exit.

The Reds have been heavily linked with raiding German giants Bayern Munich next summer. BILD insisted winger Leroy Sane is on Liverpool’s radar and could be viewed as a like-for-like replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool successfully fended off Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad and their attempts to poach Salah in the off-season.

However, the Saudi interest will not go away and it may not be just Al Ittihad posing a problem to Liverpool next year.

Elsewhere, Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed separate German reports regarding Liverpool’s interest in Jamal Musiala.

Jurgen Klopp presided over a sweeping midfield rebuild just a few months ago. However, the fact they saw a £110m move for Moises Caicedo break down is proof Liverpool have plenty of cash left to spend.

Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch arrived in the aftermath of Caicedo’s deal collapsing. Yet the pair cost a combined £51m to sign – a hefty £59m less than what Liverpool bid for Caicedo.

Musiala would represent another attack-minded addition to Liverpool’s midfield corps. His €110m (approx. £95m) valuation on Transfermarkt gives an indication as to how much he’ll cost.

Sane, meanwhile, could fill any void left by Salah and a deal can be struck for £80m, per BILD.

Now, a fresh update from German outlet TZ has shed light on whether both, either or neither of the deals are possible for Liverpool.

Musiala only possible if Salah leaves?

Firstly, TZ run the rule over Musiala and confirm the 20-year-old is not currently in discussions with Bayern over a new contract. Romano claimed this is due to the recent change of hierarchy behind the scenes in Munich.

Musiala’s current deal doesn’t expire until 2026, though TZ stress if Bayern want to maximise their profits the summer window of 2024 when there’s still two years remaining is the ideal time to cash in.

Bayern don’t wish to do that and instead hope Musiala will extend his stay in Bavaria. However, the report states Musiala first wishes to get a feel for the sporting project in Bayern before putting pen to paper.

In simpler terms, it’s clarified Musiala wants to ensure he’s part of a team that can win major titles including the Champions League.

Liverpool have been to three Champions League finals in the last six years, winning one in 2019. Bayern won the UCL the year after in 2020, though haven’t progressed beyond the quarter-final stages since.

TZ interestingly then claim Salah’s sale to Saudi Arabia could be what unlocks Musiala’s move.

While the central midfielder clearly wouldn’t take Salah’s spot on the right wing, it’s inferred the money Liverpool would receive for Salah would allow them to finance Musiala’s transfer.

Man City and Chelsea are also known to be in the mix if Musiala leaves Bayern, something that could result in a bidding war and an inflated price tag.

Leroy Sane update

Regarding Sane, TZ suggest the 27-year-old is now thriving in Bavaria after questions were raised over his performance levels and consistency earlier in his Bayern spell.

Sane is ‘getting along well’ with manager Thomas Tuchel and club officials recently announced talks over an extension will soon take place. Sane’s current deal expires a year earlier than Musiala’s in 2025.

However, for the time being at least Sane is uninterested in discussing a new deal and wishes to solely focus on his football. The longer a new deal goes unsigned, the weaker Bayern’s bargaining position will become.

Common sense dictates Liverpool would only move for Sane is Salah were to depart. But if the Egyptian ace does leave, the Reds would be well positioned financially to land not just Sane, but Musiala too.

