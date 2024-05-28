Liverpool transfers: ‘Now is the time’ for hugely damaging Salah exit as Slot warned £100m loss possible

Liverpool have been told the chance to make £100m from Mohamed Salah will go away after this summer

Transfer insider Peter O’Rourke has told Liverpool that “now is the time” to sell Mohamed Salah and receive £100million, as that sum will only go into his pocket otherwise.

Salah’s potential exit from Anfield ramped up last summer, and a similar push for his signature is expected this time round. A year ago, the Saudi Pro League were willing to pay far north of £100million to take the Egyptian winger to the Middle East.

While he declined the opportunity to move, he’s endured a somewhat underwhelming season by his lofty standards, has just a year left on his contract, and the manager he’s worked with for his entire Liverpool stay, Jurgen Klopp, is moving on.

As such, that Saudi sides are expected to maintain their push for Salah this summer, both he and the Reds could be tempted by the prospect.

It has been regularly suggested that the winger will still command a large fee if he’s to move in the upcoming window.

Speaking to Football Insider, O’Rourke suggested that it’ll be £100million, and Liverpool should take it.

DON’T MISS: Mo Salah: Liverpool superstar’s most outrageous stats which show Slot why he’s simply irreplaceable

O’Rourke believes now is the time

“It’ll be an interesting one to watch,” he said.

“He’s got 12 months left on his contract so, from a business point of view, now is the time to let him go. You’re never going to get £100million for him half-way through the season, in January.

“If you’re looking at £100million now and you think you can recruit and build the squad with the players you’ve got, and use that money to get a replacement, then this is the time.”

Indeed, O’Rourke believes the money from selling Salah will be better than what Liverpool would receive in prize money and other sources from perhaps a more successful campaign.

“You’ve got to weigh up what the opportunity is this season. What does a Champions League finish, a title charge or an FA Cup mean to the club financially?” O’Rourke said.

“Is a Champions League finish and a long run in the Champions League worth more to the club financially than selling Salah now?”

£100m on the line for Salah

O’Rourke also believes that this will be the last chance Liverpool have of receiving a large fee for Salah, and if they want that to happen, it has to be this summer.

“If they want to get their money for him, he goes now,” he said.

“For him personally, if he waits another 12 months, that £100million goes into his wages.”

Indeed, both parties will have big decision to make this summer, and it remains to be seen how the side will shape up with or without Salah, with Arne Slot’s first season at the helm on the horizon.

READ MORE: Mo Salah replacement: The seven top-class stars Liverpool could sign as emotional exit talk gathers pace