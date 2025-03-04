Beyond the renewing the contracts of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent-Alexander, a full-back and centre-back are going to be of high priority for Liverpool in the summer.

Liverpool could look for a versatile defender that can also play left-back as well as centre-back. That’s where long-term interest in Levi Colwill comes from. Liverpool still don’t think Chelsea will sanction a sale in 2025, though.

Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez is very high in Liverpool’s thinking. Manchester United have also been tracking Kerkez but a switch to Old Trafford is looking far less likely now that Patrick Dorgu and Diego Leon have been added. Chelsea are the other Premier League club who really appreciate Kerkez.

Liverpool know Kerkez is looking for a new challenge this summer, and has recently changed agents, but the picture may not be clearer until it’s apparent whether Bournemouth get Champions League or European football.

The Cherries are understood to value Kerkez at over £40million, while Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes knows the Hungarian well from his own time on the south coast.

It could be tough for Bournemouth to keep Kerkez given the player’s desire to join a big-six club. But Bournemouth certainly don’t see themselves as a selling club under Bill Foley.

🔴 DON’T MISS: Confirmed Liverpool target ‘interested’ in incredible Anfield switch but Chelsea pose transfer threat

Three more targets sought

Antonee Robinson has also been looked at by Liverpool, but there is nothing advanced there yet despite the American’s excellent season with Fulham.

Robinson is a name that Liverpool have run data on and more concrete interest in him is expected, but he turns 28 this August, which could count against him with some suitors compared to younger targets.

Liverpool are not pursuing Piero Hincapie despite links but Dean Huijsen, also at Bournemouth, is another name on Liverpool’s radar.

And, Marc Guehi is another potential target. The expectation is that Guehi might be available for closer to £50million this summer rather than the £70million that Newcastle were quoted last summer.

The Magpies could still be there as well, and Chelsea are going to be ones to watch, but Liverpool are in the conversation as well.

Best left-back for Liverpool?