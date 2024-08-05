Liverpool transfers: Prem rivals edge closer to Reds raid with price tag within reach

Southampton have been encouraged by the price tag of Fabio Carvalho

Southampton could be able close to the signing of Liverpool midfielder Fabio Carvalho, as the midfielder’s price tag has been set just above what they’re currently willing to offer.

Carvalho has scored twice in three pre-season games for the Reds ahead of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign. He’s making a good fist of it back at Anfield following a loan to Hull in the second half of last season.

He was recalled by Liverpool from a loan to RB Leipzig and sent to the Yorkshire outfit, where he impressed.

And his form ahead of the new season suggests he could be in line for a role in Arne Slot’s side.

However, Southampton could ensure that is now possible, given they are on the attack for the Portuguese midfielder.

They had an initial bid of £15million knocked back by the Reds, and reports suggest they are planning on lodging an improved offer.

Indeed, the plan is reportedly to increase the bid by £5million, with a view to signing Carvalho for £20million.

That would not be far short of being the Saints’ most-expensive signing ever.

DON’T MISS: The key contract details of every Liverpool first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

Slot sets Carvalho price tag

But while Liverpool may not accept that, Southampton will be given confidence that they can get Carvalho through the door.

Caught Offside reports the Reds are looking to make a figure closer to £26million if they are to sell the midfielder.

With Southampton’s prepared bid not far under that, they may well be willing to add to it and ensure Liverpool say yes.

That figure would eclipse the club’s most-expensive signing, and they would be getting a player who is in good form for it.

Slot impressed with Carvalho

It is something of a surprise that Liverpool have named a price for Carvalho at all.

His pre-season form has reportedly caught the eye of new manager Slot, and that should be good for his future prospects.

Carvalho also wants to stay at the club, and it would seem that the impression that he has left as yet would mean the club hold that same feeling.

However, a £25million bid could see him shipped out before Slot has truly had a chance to see him in action, and on current form, that could prove to be a mistake.

READ MORE: Liverpool midfield targets: EVERY option linked for the summer 2024 transfer window